‘Dumb Money’ trailer: GameStop stocks story gets brought to life with an all-star cast [Watch]

Thirteen years ago, Sony released “The Social Network,” an adaptation of Ben Mezrich’s nonfiction book “The Accidental Billionaires” about the rise of Facebook. This September, the studio has once again turned one of Mezirch’s nonfiction books into a sprawling fact-based drama about tech and money. That book, “The Antisocial Network,” has been adapted by writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo into the new film “Dumb Money.” (One of these decades, maybe Mezrich’s book titles and his movie adaptations will finally align.)

Directed by Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”), “Dumb Money” travels all the way back to 2021 and the Gamestop stock saga that made headlines around the world and shook up the financial industry. Here’s the synopsis for the film provided by Sony:

“‘Dumb Money’ is the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (yes, the mall videogame store) into the world’s hottest company. In the middle of everything is regular guy Keith Gill (Paul Dano), who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock and posting about it. When his social posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets rich – until the billionaires fight back, and both sides find their worlds turned upside down.”

“Dumb Money” is out in theaters on September 22, meaning a festival bow at the Toronto International Film Festival – where Sony screened “The Woman King” last year before its September theatrical debut – is certainly possible. The film’s all-star cast includes Dano, Seth Rogen, Pete Davidson, Shailene Woodley, Nick Offerman, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Ramos, Vincent D’Onofrio, and America Ferrera.

“I think it’s definitely about fairness,” Gillespie said about his film in an interview with Vanity Fair published this week. “There is this real divide that’s happening in the country in terms of wealth, and it always feels like everything is rigged for the rich in a way. So this is one of those nice moments where it went the other way.”

But as folks who remember the GameStop story from two years ago, it only went the other way for so long.

