‘Dune: Part Two’ delayed to 2024

Those who want another taste of the spice will have to wait a bit longer.

On Thursday, Warner Bros. announced it had delayed “Dune: Part Two” from the film’s November 3 release date until March 14, 2024 – a shift in release plans long expected amid the current writers’ and actors’ strikes.

Back in July, Variety reported “Dune: Part Two” was the most likely of the upcoming Warner Bros. slate to abandon the current year. That has proven true, at least for now. According to the trades, “Wonka,” “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” and “The Color Purple” all remain set for December releases.

“Dune: Part Two,” however, will now arrive in March, just days after the 2024 Oscars ceremony where it was expected to compete in multiple categories. The original “Dune,” released in 2021, received 10 nominations, including Best Picture, and won six awards. Whether the sequel can repeat that kind of award success will not be known until 2025. “Dune: Part Two” is one of a number of previously presumed 2024 Oscar contenders that have been moved to next year.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, “Dune: Part Two” has an all-star cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh. With the Screen Actors Guild still on strike, however, those famous faces – and frequent magazine cover stars – are not allowed to do promotional interviews. That likely played at least some part in the Warner Bros. decision which was made in conjunction with production partner Legendary Entertainment.

With “Dune: Part Two” now set for March 14, 2024, Warner Bros. also shifted “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” from that March date to April 12, 2024. Whether “Dune 2” causes a cascade of future release shifts from other studios remains unclear, but it should be noted that many 2024 films currently on the schedule are likely unfinished because of the labor stoppage.

