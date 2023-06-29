Here’s your first look at Christopher Walken’s sinister Emperor Shaddam in the new ‘Dune: Part Two’ trailer

Paul Atreides is ready for revenge.

Warner Bros. unveiled a second trailer for Denis Villeneuve‘s “Dune: Part Two” on Thursday, and this one features double the action and triple the sand as Paul (Timothée Chalamet), Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen prepare to exact revenge on the Harkonnens, who destroyed Paul’s family, while he also grapples with his prophetic visions.

“He who can destroy a thing has the real control of it,” Paul says at the end of the trailer, a tweak of the book’s famous line, “The power to destroy a thing is the absolute control over it.”

The trailer also features a whole lot more of Austin Butler as the villainous Feyd-Rautha and offers a first look at Christopher Walken‘s menacing Emperor Shaddam IV. “Your father was a weak man,” Shaddam sneers to Paul. Butler and Walken are among the sequel’s new cast members, which includes Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot and Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli.

Besides Chalamet and Zendaya, returning stars include Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem.

The first “Dune” (2021) was nominated for 10 Oscars, winning six, including Best Original Score for Hans Zimmer and Best Cinematography for Greig Fraser, both of whom returned for the sequel.

“Dune: Part Two” hits theaters Friday, Nov. 3.

