‘Dune: Part Two’ trailer: Timothee Chalamet fights Austin Butler in Denis Villeneuve epic [Watch]

Paul Atreides is back.

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. debuted the first trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two” with returning “Dune: Part One” stars Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya as well as franchise newcomers Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. All four are given prominence in the trailer, which features not only the first good look at a bald Butler playing the villainous Feyd-Rautha but also Chalamet riding a sandworm.

“The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on ‘Dune: Part Two,’ the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel ‘Dune,’ with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast,” Warner Bros. said in a statement about the film.

Indeed, the “Dune: Part Two” cast is loaded. In addition to Chalamet, Zendaya, Pugh, and Butler, the film also returns Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem to the sands of Arrakis for the sequel. Christopher Walken and Lea Seydoux join Pugh and Butler as new cast members.

“I wanted to make a very human movie, very close to the characters, despite the scope of the film,” Villeneuve said to Vanity Fair. For the director, the project’s key relationship is between Chalamet’s Paul Atreides and Zendaya’s Chani, who very briefly appeared in “Dune: Part One.”

“I kept saying to my crew, ‘The most important thing is that spark, that relationship between both of these characters.’ If we don’t capture that, if we don’t have that onscreen, there’s no movie. The epicenter of the story is this relationship,” Villeneuve added.

The first “Dune” was a massive creative success for Villeneuve. It was nominated for 10 Oscars at the 2022 ceremony, including Best Picture. Overall, the movie won six awards all in the crafts categories, including Best Score for Hans Zimmer and Best Cinematography for Greig Fraser. Those guys returned for “Dune: Part Two” as did many other crew members from the original.

“Dune: Part Two” is out in theaters on November 3.

