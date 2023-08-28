Dusty Harris (‘The Challenge: USA’) on facing off with Wes in the arena and blowing up on Tiffany: ‘It wasn’t a good look for me’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Dusty Harris became the seventh contestant eliminated from “The Challenge: USA” on Sunday night, following his loss to Wes in the arena. In the game “Crank Shafted,” one player stood on a wheel while their opponent was at the crank shaft. The competitor on the ground had to untie steering wheels in order to move the large wheel their opponent was standing on, spinning it until they fell off. In the end, Wes made Dusty fall faster, sending “The Amazing Race” star packing. Watch our exclusive video interview with the eliminated contestant above.

Dusty wasn’t surprised to see seven votes against him in the hopper after he blew up on Tiffany. “You cause a scene in the house, you’re probably gonna go dance with the devil,” he explains. “I’m literally getting in here with the redheaded savage himself, one of the best to ever do this business in eliminations. When I stepped over the rope I felt absolutely confident that I was going to wipe the floor with him. I knew it was a balance challenge, I knew there was some strength involved and these things are playing right into my wheelhouse.”

“I thought I won,” Dusty continues. “You can see the look on every single cast member’s face that they thought I won. You got Bananas hugging Wes goodbye in a pool of slop. And I hear the words 37 seconds. I’m thinking I beat him by minutes. Did I lose this? I just didn’t get it done. It sucks, but if I were to lose, I lost to the legend in the game.”

One of Dusty’s biggest regrets in the game was lashing out at Tiffany after he received four anonymous votes in the hopper. He accused her of voting for him when, in fact, she had voted for Sebastian. “I have a temper,” he admits. “The way I’ve been brought up, how I grew up, I come from the gutter. It got the best of me and it jeopardized my game.” He adds, “I did apologize to Tiffany the next morning, profusely. Not that I didn’t think that she still voted me in at the time. I did call her after all this as well. It’s not the way to speak to people. It’s not a good look for me and I’m ashamed of what it looked like. I swung and I missed and I looked like an idiot.”

Dusty also dives into why he aligned with the “MTV Challenge” vets, his hopes to return and win it all and whether or not his “Amazing Race” teammate Ryan Ferguson would consider joining him.

