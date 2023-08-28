Dylan Mulvaney flirts with Bud Light controversy in Streamy Awards acceptance speech: ‘I’m gonna go have a beer!’ [WATCH]

After winning the 2023 Streamy Award on Sunday, August 27 for Breakout Creator, Dylan Mulvaney appeared to address the infamous Bud Light controversy in her acceptance speech. “Thank you, thank you, thank you! I’m gonna go have a beer!” she said before leaving the stage. You can watch Mulvaney’s moment in the spotlight in the video below at the 1 hour, 20 minute mark. Click here to see the full list of Streamys winners.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, when Mulvaney partnered with Bud Light earlier this year, many people on the right started boycotting the popular Anheuser-Busch beer because she is transgender. Some conservative celebrities, including Kid Rock, even posted videos of themselves destroying cans of Bud Light.

By mentioning her desire to “go have a beer” in her awards speech, Mulvaney seemed to be poking fun at the controversy and at everyone who got so bent out of shape when the beer brand sponsored her on social media. What do YOU think of the cheeky moment? Be sure to sound off down in the comments section.

Mulvaney spent the bulk of her acceptance speech addressing the need for LGBTIQA+ allies to speak out against hate. “My life has been changed for the better, but on the flip side there’s also been an extreme amount of transphobia and hate,” she declared while clutching her Streamy Award. “I look around this room and I just see so many amazing allies that have platforms, and I think ally-ship right now needs to look differently and you need to support trans people publicly and proudly.”

The internet star went on to say, “I think the trans community and the creator community actually have something in common, and that’s that people often underestimate us. But I know that we can stay optimistic just about the future of trans-ness in general, because if we can influence people to buy $22 Erewhon Smoothies, we can also do this.” Mulvaney hopes to one day win a Tony Award, but her shiny new Streamy will have to do for the time being.

Other big winners at Sunday’s awards gala included MrBeast as Creator of the Year, “Challenge Accepted” as Show of the Year, Kai Cenat as Streamer of the Year and Meghan Trainor as Rolling Stone Sound of the Year. MatPat hosted the 2023 Streamy Awards ceremony at the Hollywood Palladium. These kudos have been rewarding the best of online content creators and brands since 2009.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners through January 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions