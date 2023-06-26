Ebon Moss-Bachrach (‘The Bear’) on the massive response to the show: ‘It’s certainly nothing we anticipated’ [Complete Interview Transcript]

During a recent Gold Derby video interview, news and features editor Ray Richmond spoke in-depth with Ebon Moss-Bachrach (‘The Bear’) about his role on the FX on Hulu series, whose first season is eligible at the 2023 Emmys and whose complete 10-episode second season launched last week over Hulu. Watch the full video above and read the complete interview transcript below.

It’s difficult to imagine in hindsight, but Ebon Moss-Bachrach nearly let the opportunity to play Richie Jerimovich — the brassy, bombastic yet oddly charming jack of all trades on the FX on Hulu hit “The Bear” — slip through the cracks. He was prepping to head to the U.K. to work in the “Star Wars” prequel series “Andor” that streams on Disney+, and he hadn’t had time to read the scripts he’d been sent. His agent called to stress that this was potentially a great role for him. “I’m so glad my agent stayed on me, because it turned out to be one of the best things I ever read.” And even after just a single eight-episode season, it’s looking like a career-altering role for the actor.

As soon as “The Bear” launched last June, the intense, pulse-pounding series set inside a Chicago Italian beef establishment instantly became the surprise hit of summer. (It was renewed for a second streaming season that’s expected to premiere sometime in June.) “We were all pretty shocked with the volume and intensity of the response we got,” Moss-Bachrach admits. “It was an incredible surprise to everybody. I do think a lot of it was a symptom of having such a chaotic and dense show filled with people who were all over each other after having been isolated for so many months due to COVID.

“It was these bursts of a hot kitchen and people bouncing off of each other like a pinball machine after being in such a compartmentalized existence where you couldn’t see anybody. It was like overdue medicine, seeing that energy and people who formed like a little family. It was this tonic for viewers who had been so deprived of contact with other people. I’ll tell you one thing it wasn’t: the food. I watch this show and I don’t get hungry at all.”

Here is the full transcript of that interview.

Ray Richmond: “Hi everyone. I’m Ray Richmond, GoldDerby’s news and features editor, and I’m here today with Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays the brassy, bombastic yet oddly charming Richie Jerimovich. Is it Jerimovich?”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach: “Jeri-moe-vich.”

RR: “Jeri-moe-vich, I knew I would screw that up.”

EMB: “Jeri-moe-vich, I guess, in proper Ukrainian.”

RR: “Thank you. On the FX on Hulu hit, ‘The Bear.’ And Ebon, let’s jump right in. How has your life and career changed since last summer when ‘The Bear’ hit everyone’s monitor? Are the scripts flying in to your agent?”

EMB: “Yeah, I’m definitely busier than I was before, but my life has improved. It was pretty good before, now it’s like, I don’t know, it feels nice. Mostly, the nicest thing about it is just people on the street being enthusiastic about the show, because I’m really proud of the show. I love making it and it’s nice to get that kind of feedback about something that I’m proud of.”

RR: “But are you scripts coming in? Are you getting offers that you weren’t getting before?”

EMB: “Yeah, I think it’s easier for me to get work now. I’ll say that.”

RR: “I’ll tell you where your name has suddenly opened doors, was on our award’s website, Gold Derby. You immediately became part of the awards conversation, you personally. You got that Indie Spirit Awards nomination, and we’re handicapping you in ninth place right now in the comedy supporting actor race. I know the Emmys are nearly five months away, but it’s a year-round season here in our world.”

EMB: “Okay, all right.”

RR: “I imagine this is new stuff to be part of the awards conversation, so congratulations on that.”

EMB: “Thank you.”

RR: “And I’m a big fan of ‘The Bear’ and your work in it. You’ve been a regular on hot shows before, like ‘Girls,’ but this one seemed to come out of nowhere in terms of capturing the zeitgeist. Would you agree?”

EMB: “Absolutely, absolutely. I think it’s certainly nothing that we anticipated. I think we’re all happy with the work we did, but everyone was pretty shocked that the volume and immediacy of that response really was an incredible surprise to everybody. I do think that a lot of that is just a symptom of having such a chaotic and dense show, filled with a lot of people all over each other, and having everyone in the world being so isolated from each other for so many months, that I think it just was this tonic for people that had been deprived of people.”

RR: “What have people told you about your own performance? That has to be incredibly gratifying to get the great reviews you’ve received so far.”

EMB: “Yeah, that’s definitely gratifying. What I like the most though is that when people come up to me and talk to me and just the range of what people’s interpretation of who Richie is, and how some people find him so sympathetic. Some people find him just a complete asshole. And I think I enjoy that he’s divisive, I guess, in a way, or open for interpretation, or that it’s not… I’m not so interested in playing a character that’s just, ‘This is who this person is.’ I like for the audience to have some kind of component in his identity.”

RR: “I go back and forth too, where I am thinking, “‘Well, he is kind of an asshole,’ and then I’m thinking, ‘Wow, he’s really got it together.’ Well actually no, I never think he’s got it really together, but I feel like Richie has, you have many sides to you. You’re not just one thing. And the longer the season went along, the more we could sympathize with you and empathize and everything you’d gone through with Michael. And when you originally started playing Richie though, did Chris Storer and Joanna Calo have to push you to make him bigger and louder, or was that already pretty clear in the script?”

EMB: “That’s a good question. When I read the scripts, they sent me the first couple scripts and Richie did seem pretty loud and pretty fully expressed even just on the page. And then when I got there I said, ‘I’m going to take a big swing at this, but you guys got to pull me back. Don’t leave me exposed if it’s getting too operatic or if the performance isn’t fitting inside the camera.’ And Chris only said, ‘Louder,’ they never said, ‘Quieter.’ They said, ‘More bigger, louder.’ And I hope it wasn’t a mistake and I trusted them. A lot of the times I won’t trust the director enough and I’ll have to make those own determinations for myself. But I really trust Joanna and Chris.

“I like to push behavior and I like to flirt with absurdism, but I always want to stay truthful to my character and stay in service of the story. But I do think that we find this man at a really, really horrible time in his life and sinking, dude drowning in an ocean, he’s lost so much and his back is against the wall. And I think that kind of predicament can elicit a wide variety, can support some pretty erratic behavior.”

RR: “But they never had to tell you to tamp it down either?”

EMB: “Maybe they should have, but they never did.”

RR: “What exactly does Richie do in the restaurant, by the way, besides haunt everyone and get into everybody’s space and face? Unless I’m missing something. It seems sort of vague.”

EMB: “No, it is vague. And I think it’s vague too. But I do think that we see a little bit of it. Him at the register, I think he knows everybody. He knows all the customers, he knows the neighborhood. I think he’s up at the register a lot of the time taking orders. I think he fixes what he can fix. He’s very much like this, I don’t want to say handyman, because I don’t know how much practical knowledge he has, but he is more like a Swiss army knife I guess you’d say. And sells a little bit of coke if they’re a little shy on the beef order. But I think probably his central role is really being the heart and sometimes the face of this place in the wake of Michael’s death.”

RR: “Were you ever encouraged to go off script and improvise a little bit? The way you and Jeremy (Allen White) and Ayo (Edebiri) and the others play it, there’s a certain winging it kind of tone to everything.”

EMB: “Yeah, I think that tone, it has that really spontaneous feel. I think oftentimes people think that that’s a lot of improvisation. It’s not. There is some, they’re not… Chris and Joanna were not overly precious about the words and they’re always open to rewriting stuff. The way I like to work on this show was to rehearse and try things in rehearsal and then maybe see what was working. And maybe we do some rewrites through the rehearsal process. But then once we start to roll, I really like to have my words set.”

RR: “It really does feel like there’s, I guess, the improv feel and that’s a lot of what people are really responding to. The fact that it seems, it so feels like what really must go on behind the scenes in a restaurant.”

EMB: “I think so much of that though, Ray, is not even about the acting it’s just about the great production design. And that restaurant it’s built, we’re on a stage. You know what I mean? And so it’s got so much history and everything works and also we shoot very quickly. We only do a couple of takes, then we move on and the camera department’s fast. So there’s this energy to it. It has this drive that I think informs a lot of that feeling that you’re talking about.”

RR: “Have you ever known anyone like Richie in your own life, Ebon? Someone who seems to be in a grief cycle of self-loathing and self-abuse?”

EBM: “Yeah, absolutely. I’ve known a few of these guys like that. Yeah.”

RR: “I’ve sometimes been that guy. It’s tough. It’s tough being alive sometimes.”

EMB: “You said it.”

RR: “We all have our moments, and I think that’s what a lot of times people are really responding to with your character. We’ve all been down these holes of grief and sadness and sometimes we respond with compassion or empathy, and other times with anger and hostility. And I think people respond to your being all over the map.”

EBM: “Even without the grief component, just the process of aging in the process of time. And I’m 46. I guess I was 45 when we made it. And that’s an interesting middle-aged turning point. And you start to realize that you look around the world and there’s a lot of things that you don’t recognize anymore and you try to grab onto signposts and things that you knew. And that can be a very frustrating and certainly very confusing place to be. And then culturally, things shifting and changing. And then the culture of the restaurant, and the culture of the neighborhood, and gentrification, you’re like, ‘Well, who do we serve in this place?’ I don’t know. I think there’s a lot there. And I think it’s universal actually, for anyone that gets to live up to a certain age.”

RR: “When you’ve been in Chicago, have you gone to Italian beef restaurants and tried to compare with how it looks on the show to what the reality is?”

EBM: “I try to avoid Italian beef restaurants in Chicago, because oh my God, the way we eat in Chicago. I’ve been to a few. We eat a lot of that stuff on set. So when I’m trying to find juice places, that’s what I’m looking for in Chicago, because I don’t eat very well.”

RR: You get a craving for Jamba Juice.”

EBM: “Yeah, well yeah. Anything dude. Just to do it on the street selling bags of celery. That sounds great to me.”

RR: “Yeah, this is not a show or a job for a vegetarian.”

EBM: “Yeah.”

RR: “If you could step outside your experience on the show though for a second, Ebon, and become suddenly an impartial party, what do you think it is about ‘The Bear’ that’s resonated so powerfully with people?”

EBM: “I think a lot of that is about what I told you at the beginning. I think a lot of it is people seeing, getting these quick 25-minute bursts of a hot kitchen, with people sweating on each other, spitting on each other, chopping things, and just people together bouncing off each other in a little pinball machine. And when we had been in such a compartmentalized existence, where you couldn’t see anybody, you couldn’t see your family so much at the time. I think that was, oh, such overdue medicine for people. I think that’s, for me, that’s what I respond to mostly about it. And I certainly responded to that in making it. It felt incredible to be back with people in the same room without masks and fucking just cooking together.

“I didn’t get to cook with my friends for 18 months or so, I can’t even remember how long, I’m blocking it out. So to be there being together, working on something, making something. So I think that that energy of community, I don’t know if that’s it, or family, found family. Also everyone in the show is kind of a fuck up. Everyone’s pretty damaged and they’re just trying to get through it. I think people really responded to that. I know people talk about the food. People say, ‘Oh God, the food was so great. I get so hungry watching the show.’ I watch that show, I do not get hungry at all, I get stressed out. Maybe stress eating. But no, it’s not food porn for me.”

RR: “You’re allowed to swear on Gold Derby by the way.”

EBM: “Okay. Okay.”

RR: “You don’t need to hold back.”

EBM: “Thanks. I’ll let her rip.”

RR: “Correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t your agent originally have to practically beg you to read the script?”

EBM: “No, you know what it was, he didn’t have to beg me. And I’m usually a pretty responsive, I’m a good student. I like to read scripts, I like to read everything. I was working on ‘Andor,’ the ‘Star Wars’ show, and I had been getting my family, everyone out to London and we were doing all these rehearsals and I just let this one slip by, and a couple of weeks later he called me and he said, ‘Listen, I really think that you should take a look at it. I really think you’re going to like it.’ And so then I did and I was like, ‘I’m so grateful to him.’ I’ve said to him many times I’m grateful that he stayed on me because it’s one of the best things I’ve ever read.”

RR: “So you had thought that, ‘Well, I’m already on a show, I don’t need another show. I’ve got a job, I’m fine. I’ve got ‘Andor’.”

EBM: “No, it wasn’t that calculated Ray. It was literally just like, ‘Okay, I have to get two COVID tests for each of my kids and my wife. I have to figure…’ It was just like a paperwork going through and I was in a quarantine, in a little hotel room in London for 10 days, and there were just so many moving parts to my life right then that I flaked it. That fell through the cracks.”

RR: “How is the experience of shooting, was the experience, and is the experience of shooting ‘The Bear ‘different from say ‘Girls’?

EBM: “It’s actually, of all my work, that’s probably, those are two sets that are fairly similar. First and foremost, just having the writers, directors, showrunners there, Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner were always there on set, and Chris Storer and Joanna are always there. And that just makes it a lot easier to work when you have the people with the vision are right there, and nobody has to call the coast or whatever and then say, everyone’s there together. And both sets were very, very collaborative. I think ‘The Bear,’ we shoot a little bit quicker than we shot on ‘Girls,’ but those are pretty similar. But ‘The Bear’ versus something, that’s like night and day. It’s silly that they’re even considered the same. I don’t know, they’re both called TV shows. They couldn’t be more different. It’s probably more similar to make a record than making those two shows.”

RR: “It’s not apples and oranges, but apples and dumbbells.”

EBM: “Yeah, yeah, exactly. Yeah, there you go. Exactly.”

RR: “You are terrific on ‘Girls’ by the way.”

EBM: “Thanks.”

RR: “It feels in hindsight, a really important show in television lore. Are you still in touch with Lena (Dunham) and that whole group?”

EBM: “Yeah, yeah. No, I made a lot of friends on that that are still really good friends to this day and I do think that that was a really important show, and a lot we wouldn’t have had if not been for the groundbreaking nature of that show and the honesty and courage of Lena and Jenni. And what’s really nice is now a lot of people come up to me, younger people, I think it’s about 10 years old at this point and you got a lot of a new generation watching it and I take great heart in that. For something to stand up and still be meaningful to people is so cool.”

RR: “Absolutely. So back to ‘The Bear,’ how did work on season two go in terms of production?”

EBM: “Season two, we just finished, I just finished literally one week ago. I think we worked the first season in complete anonymity with no expectations and obviously now, based on the response for the first season, I was a little more, I could feel little nerves in my stomach a little bit more, just because there were expectations. But they wrote an incredibly strong season. I think the scripts were great, we worked in the exact same way. The nerves went away as soon as we started working and I don’t know what else I can tell you.”

RR: “Without giving too much away. Without giving too much, or anything away, are things going to change appreciably for Richie in season two?”

EBM: “Well, I think where he leave him at the end of season one, let me say it like this. We see him at the end of… He’s not in great shape. Not much has changed for him except this restaurant seems to, has got, is going, seems to be going in a direction that he doesn’t want it to go in. He has a lot of work to do. I don’t think all that work can get solved in the next 10 episodes of the show.”

RR: “That’s fine.”

EBM: “I’m trying to talk around everything.”

RR: “No, no, that’s fine, that’s fine. But it’s certainly nice to be part of a show again, that’s a hit and that people were so anticipating and that I’m sure you’re popular at parties these days.”

EBM: “I’m always popular at parties. I’m a great guest.”

RR: “I have no doubt. With that, we’re out of time. Ebon Moss-Bachrach, thanks so much for sitting down with us.”

EBM: “My pleasure.”

RR: “You did an amazing job in season one. We really looking forward to season two of ‘The Bear’ and good luck. Good luck with the Emmys.”

EBM: “Thanks so much. Thanks Ray. Nice talking to you. Take care.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions