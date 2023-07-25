Ebon Moss-Bachrach (‘The Bear’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Ebon Moss-Bachrach is entering “The Bear” episode “Ceres” as his 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. “Ceres” streamed on June 23, 2022 and is the sixth episode of the FX show’s first season.

In this installment, Moss-Bachrach’s character Richard “Richie” Jerimovich is seen in flashbacks listening to a story by the charming Michael “Mikey” Berzatto, who later commits suicide. In the present, Richie asks local gang members for information on who shot out the windows of The Beef. When the gang gets into a fight at the restaurant, Sydney breaks it up which makes Richie feel inadequate, so he calls the police to get them arrested.

This year marks the first career Emmy nomination for Moss-Bachrach. For this 2023 Emmy contest, he is competing against Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”), Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”), Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”), James Marsden (“Jury Duty”), Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”) and Henry Winkler (“Barry”).

“The Bear” received 13 total 2023 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Comedy Series. For a complete list of all acting episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

