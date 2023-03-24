Ed Sheeran dances with his ‘Eyes Closed’ in melancholy new single and music video [Watch]

Ed Sheeran released a new single and music video on Friday, March 24. “Eyes Closed” was written by Sheeran with Max Martin, Johan Schuster, and Fred Gibson and produced by Martin, Shellback, Aaron Dessner, and Dead Again. Watch the emotional video above.

“This song is about losing someone, feeling like every time you go out and you expect to just bump into them, and every thing just reminds you of them and things you did together,” Sheeran said on social media about the inspiration for the song. “You sorta have to take yourself out of reality sometimes to numb the pain of loss, but certain things just bring you right back into it. Blue was Jamal’s colour, but now is all I feel. And I guess music helps heal, so I’m dancing with my eyes closed to try get through it.” The Jamal he references is music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards, who died in February 2022 at age 31.

“Every song reminds me you’re gone / And I feel the lump form in my throat,” he sings while being haunted by a giant blue creature who may represent his grief or depression. “I’m here alone / Just dancing with my eyes closed / ‘Coz everywhere I look I still see you.” Co-writer and producer Martin is the man behind chart-topping hits ranging from Britney Spears‘s “Baby One More Time” to The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights.” Producer Dessner, of the alternative band The National, recently worked with Taylor Swift on her Grammy-winning album “Folklore” and Grammy-nominated follow-up “Evermore.”

