Ed Sheeran announces new album ‘- (Subtract)’ and sets release date

Ed Sheeran will release his new album “-” (pronounced “Subtract”) on May 5. That’s what he announced on social media on March 1. Scroll down to see his Instagram post.

“I had been working on ‘Subtract’ for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be. Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art,” he revealed. “As an artist I didn’t feel like I could credibly put a body of work into the world that didn’t accurately represent where I am and how I need to express myself at this point in my life. This album is purely that.”

This will be Sheeran’s sixth studio album and the fifth in his mathematical series following “+” (2011), “x” (2014), “÷” (2017), and “=” (2021). His other studio album, “No. 6 Collaborations Project” (2019) was a collection of collabs with other artists including Justin Bieber, Khalid, and Bruno Mars.

“-” is produced by Aaron Dessner of the band The National. Dessner famously worked with Taylor Swift on her surprise 2020 album “Folklore,” which received some of her best reviews and won the Grammy for Album of the Year. Sheeran has already won four Grammys including Song of the Year for “Thinking Out Loud” and Best Pop Vocal Album for “÷.” He earned an Album of the Year nomination for “x,” but didn’t win.

His last album produced two top-10 hits. “Bad Habits” was the lead single from “=” and peaked at number-two on the Billboard Hot 100. It ultimately earned him a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year. “Shivers” followed and peaked at number-four. The album itself debuted at number-one on the Billboard 200, making it his fourth chart-topper. Chances are he’s looking at a fifth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

PREDICTthe Grammy nominations now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?