Ed Sheeran ‘Subtract’ reviews: Is new album a return to form for British singer-songwriter?

It’s been a tumultuous week for Ed Sheeran, but undoubtedly a good one. He won a copyright lawsuit that alleged he copied his Grammy-winning “Thinking Out Loud” from Marvin Gaye‘s classic “Let’s Get It On”; a loss there would have been ironic since “Thinking Out Loud” is the composition he won the top songwriting Grammy for. Shortly after the trial ended he dropped his coincidentally scheduled new album “Subtract.” What do critics think of his latest collection?

Well, the early assessments are somewhat mixed, but they average out to a strong MetaCritic score of 74 based on seven reviews counted as of this writing. That’s much better than his last album “Equals,” which scored 59 based on 13 reviews, and his album before that “No. 6 Collaborations Project,” which scored 57 off of 14 reviews. By the time you read this that number may have changed for better or worse; he’d better hope the title “Subtract” doesn’t turn out to be prophetic.

For this album, Sheeran teamed up with producer and songwriter Aaron Dessner, a member of the band The National who helped transform Taylor Swift‘s sound on her Grammy-winning “Folklore” and Grammy-nominated “Evermore.” And according to Neil McCormick (The Telegraph), it’s “his best album yet … a fluid, emotional, anxious and atmospheric album of therapeutic self-healing.” Alexis Petridis (The Guardian) agrees, “‘Subtract’ is easily his best album,” and says that “Dessner decks out the songs in tastefully muted shades, a sound familiar from ‘Folklore’s’ softer moments.”

Maura Johnston (Rolling Stone) adds, “Sheeran’s lyricism returns to the spotlight, bolstered by finely detailed music that complements his crystalline lyrics and close-confidant delivery.” But on the more critical end of the spectrum, Roisin O’Connor (The Independent) suggests, “Lyrically, the album does fall short, but then Sheeran has spent over a decade trading in vague yet universal issues. Heartbroken? Crushing on someone? Drinking with mates? He has you covered.” And Steven Loftin (The Line of Best Fit) claims, “Sheeran’s turn appears to be an attempt for the megastar to hone in on something more delicate, but sadly doesn’t quite hit the mark.”

So who’s right? Is this the best work of his career, or does it leave something to be desired?

