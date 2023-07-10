Editors 2023 Emmys slugfest: Panicking over last-minute nominations predictions in Limited/Movie/Reality categories [WATCH]

“There’s only five nominees, which I think is a crime,” Marcus James Dixon declares about Best Limited Series at the top of our Editors 2023 Emmys slugfest video predicting the nominations. “This year, there’s so many great limited series that could fit this category, I don’t know how you pick five.” Before the official announcement of the nominations on Wednesday, July 12, he joined fellow senior editors Daniel Montgomery and Denton Davidson to discuss this year’s limited/movie/reality categories. Watch their in-depth discussion above.

All three editors have Netflix’s “Beef” winning the top category, though Montgomery thinks Nat Geo’s “A Small Light” could upset. “It’s wild that it’s not in our top five,” he declares, referring to Gold Derby’s combined odds. The Holocaust drama “feels important” and “a lot of people probably watched it in the academy,” he adds. “It’s got the kind of production values that it could be one of the most nominated limited series of the year.”

“‘Beef’ is on top,” Davidson concedes. “I think the Emmy voters are gonna love ‘Beef.'” However, he readily admits that Netflix “has a problem on their hands now” because they currently hold the first and second slots in our predictions center: “Beef” and “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” He wonders aloud, “Are they gonna favor one? I don’t know. They’re competing with themselves, I believe.” Rounding out the list of likely nominees are “Black Bird,” “Fleishman Is in Trouble” and “Daisy Jones and the Six.”

What about the race for Best TV Movie, which has a lot of interesting contenders in the mix? “Usually you fall asleep reading the nominees, but this year there’s a lot of good ones,” Dixon notes. He’s predicting The Roku Channel’s “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” to claim the trophy. “They’re campaigning a lot,” he says about the heralded Weird Al Yankovic biopic parody. However, he’s secretly “rooting” for “Hocus Pocus 2” to cast a spell over Emmy voters. Other potential nominees include “Prey,” “Fire Island,” “Reality” and “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.”

Last year’s race for Best Competition Program went to “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” in a bit of an upset, but Lizzo isn’t back this year. “I think ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is gonna come back and win this,” predicts Davidson. “It matters more now than ever with everything going on in politics.” For those keeping track at home, “Drag Race” has won this category four times while the show’s host, RuPaul Charles, has claimed seven in a row for Best Reality Host. But might there be some new blood in these categories thanks to Peacock’s “The Traitors” hosted by Alan Cumming? Stay tuned.

