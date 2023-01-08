Globes predictions slugfest: Editors clash over movie winners

The 80th Golden Globe Awards air Tuesday, January 10 on NBC, honoring the best in film and television for 2022. Before the trophies are handed out, our Editors met up for one last slugfest to hash out our final movie predictions. Denton Davidson, Marcus James Dixon, Daniel Montgomery and Ray Richmond give their forecasts for the winners (and potential spoilers) in all 14 film races. Do YOUR predictions line up with theirs? Watch the Editors’ slugfest video above and then be sure to make or update your Golden Globe picks at Gold Derby.

Kicking things off with his prediction of “The Fabelmans” for Best Film Drama, Daniel admits, “I don’t know that it’s going to win. I sort of have it there by default. It could just be perception, but it feels like that film is slipping just a bit. At the same time, it doesn’t have to worry about ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ here, it doesn’t have to worry about ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ here. The one that it really needs to watch out for is ‘Elvis.'”

Marcus indeed has “Elvis” taking the top prize, but concedes he’s anything but certain. “I could literally see four movies winning this,” he says. “I have ‘Elvis’ at number one right now. Even though it came out in the summer people are still talking about it and loving it as if it just came out in December. And it’s a real threat to win Best Director as well for Baz Luhrmann, so I do think it’s in the top two at least.”

For Best Film Comedy/Musical, Ray is sticking with the front-runner “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” but warns of his “Richmond Theory” for the Golden Globes: “All other things being equal, go with the UK nominee. They like their UK people in the Hollywood Foreign Press. Martin McDonagh is somebody that you would think would be a darling for them and has been in the past. This is a very tight race. If there was ever going to be a tie…”

Denton also maintains “Everything Everywhere” is the likely winner, adding, “In my gut I feel like [it’s] just on the verge of sweeping the whole awards season. That’s what’s going to happen. That’s where my head is at, so I have it winning here. But if ‘Banshees’ wins that could blow my mind and send us on a whole new trajectory.”

