‘EEAAO’ star Stephanie Hsu gets raunchy in ‘Joy Ride’ trailer

Rising star Stephanie Hsu is following up her Oscar-nominated turn in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” by going on a girls’ trip in the R-rated friendship comedy “Joy Ride,” which is coming to theaters this summer and got a new trailer on Friday.

Hsu, who plays an American star of Chinese soap operas named Kat, is part of an ensemble cast led by “Emily in Paris” breakout Ashley Park as Audrey, a woman who was born in China and adopted by white American parents, and “Good Trouble’ star Sherry Cola as Lolo, her childhood friend. Rounding out the foursome is comedian Sabrina Wu, who plays Lolo’s cousin Deadeye, a moniker they received for their dead eyes. The film follows the group on a trip to China in search of Audrey’s birth mother. Comic misadventures involving sex, drugs, culture clash, and K-pop ensue.

The raunchy film is the directorial debut of “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Raya and the Last Dragon” screenwriter Adele Lim. Cherry Chevapravatdumrong (“Family Guy”) and Teresa Hsiao (“Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens”) wrote the screenplay, from a story they wrote with Lim. It’s produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Rogen shared the trailer on Twitter, writing “I’m so thrilled to be a part of bringing this wild R-rated comedy to the world.”

The movie will premiere at SXSW on Friday, followed by a wide release on July 7.

