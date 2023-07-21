Elisabeth Moss (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Elisabeth Moss is entering “The Handmaid’s Tale” episode “Safe” as her 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Actress. “Safe” aired on November 9, 2022, and is the 10th and final episode of the Hulu show’s fifth season.

In “Safe,” June (Moss) “must find a way to keep herself and her family safe from Gilead and its violent supporters in Toronto.” Moss directed the episode as one of three she helmed in the fifth season.

Moss is an Emmy Awards fixture at this point. Overall, she has earned 15 nominations in her career, including two wins for Season 1 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” — Best Drama Actress and Best Drama Series as executive producer. This is her fourth Best Drama Actress nomination for “The Handmaid’s Tale.” She previously received six Best Drama Actress nominations for “Mad Men.”

For this 2023 contest, Moss is competing against Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”), Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”), Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”), and Sarah Snook (“Succession”). Last year’s category winner, Zendaya for “Euphoria,” was not eligible for a nomination in 2023.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” received just one 2023 Emmy Award nomination. Overall, the Hulu series has earned 76 nominations and won 15 Emmy Awards in its lifetime.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners through September 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions