Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Elizabeth Debicki is entering “The Crown” episode “Couple 31” as her 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Supporting Actress. “Couple 31” debuted on November 9, 2022, and is the ninth episode of the Netflix show’s fifth season.

In “Couple 31,” Princess Diana (Debicki) and Prince Charles (Dominic West) finalize their contentious divorce. The episode was written by Emmy winner and show creator Peter Morgan and directed by Christian Schwochow.

This is the first career Emmy Award nomination for Debicki. Before playing Princess Diana on “The Crown,” she was best known for her film work in projects like “Tenet,” “Widows” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” She is the only actor from Season 5 of “The Crown” nominated at the Emmys.

For this 2023 contest, Debicki is competing against Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”), Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”), Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus”), Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”), J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”), and Simona Tabasco (“The White Lotus”).

“The Crown” received six nominations at the 2023 Emmy Awards, including Best Drama Series. The Netflix series has earned 69 nominations across its five-season run with 21 wins thus far.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

