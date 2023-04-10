Elizabeth Olsen (‘Love and Death’) rises in Emmy odds: Will she be avenged after ‘WandaVision’ loss?

Elizabeth Olsen has steadily been rising in our Emmy predictions for Best Movie/Limited Actress for her performance as accused murderer Candy Montgomery in HBO Max’s upcoming limited series “Love and Death.” In late March she took over fifth place and is continuing her upward trajectory. That’s especially impressive since we’re still a few weeks away from the show’s April 27 premiere. Will she rocket all the way to number-one? Scroll down to see our latest graph showing the trajectory of the race.

As of this writing the front-runner to win the Emmy is Jessica Chastain for playing another biographical role: country singer Tammy Wynette in Showtime’s “George and Tammy.” That limited series has already aired, so it’s a known quantity, and Chastain has already won a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance, so we know she has industry support. But now Olsen gets 9/1 odds of upsetting her, with support from two Expert journalists, two Gold Derby Editors, one of our Top 24 Users, and two of our All-Star Top 24.

Olsen has been in this position before. She was nominated for Best Movie/Limited Actress in 2021 for playing the grief-stricken Wanda aka Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “WandaVision.” But she lost to Kate Winslet in “Mare of Easttown,” a late-breaking crime drama that launched in mid-April on HBO to huge ratings and strong word-of-mouth. But this time it’s Olsen who can benefit from an April debut on HBO. We’ll have to wait to find out, though, if it generates as much buzz as “Mare” did two years ago.

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?