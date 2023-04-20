Elizabeth Olsen on doing her own Marvel stunts: ‘There is a double for a reason’

“WandaVision” Emmy Award nominee Elizabeth Olsen brought some real talk to Stephen Colbert’s couch this week while explaining what it’s really like to make a Marvel movie.

Olsen, who by her own account has appeared in “so many Marvel movies” – including “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” – told the “Late Show” host the novelty of doing her own stunts in the projects has worn off.

“I’ve definitely recovered from my giddiness. Sometimes I’m just like, ‘Okay, how many more of these do you want? I can do this all day’ kind of thing,” she said. “But sometimes I get a little freaked out.”

Olsen then recalled what it was like to shoot “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness,” which required the actress to complete numerous physical acts – including one drop to the ground that she estimated was roughly 30 feet.

“They wanted to drop me pretty quickly so that it looked like it had an impact, but I kept landing like Peter Pan, kind of like fencing?” Olsen recalled. “I was like, ‘Just use the double. This is so ridiculous — there is a double for a reason. Like, face replace…’ They do it all the time. And they used [the shot in the movie].”

She added, “I look like Peter Pan. I look like I’m fencing. It’s ridiculous. We’ve had so much technology grow through these movies and they just chose to really use me for every stunt in that movie, and I didn’t understand.”

Asked by Colbert if she did all her own stunts, Olsen said, “I didn’t do all of them but I did most of them, which is a waste of everyone’s time because the stunt double does them so much better.”

“Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” picked up on the events of “WandaVision” and turned Olsen’s Wanda/Scarlet Witch into a villain. The fate of the Scarlet Witch was left open-ended in the film moments of the Sam Raimi film. “There really is so much more to explore,” Marvel boss Kevin Feige said last year. “We still haven’t touched on many of her core storylines from the comics.”

“I don’t know that we saw her under rubble?” Feige added about Wanda. “I saw a tower coming down, and a little red flash. I don’t know what that means.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions