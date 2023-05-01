Elle Fanning (‘The Great’) hoping to reign over Emmys

Elle Fanning could make a quick return to the Emmys lineup for her hit Hulu comedy series “The Great.” This critically acclaimed period piece was created by Tony McNamara, best known for his Oscar-nominated script for “The Favourite.” Fanning stars as the titular Catherine the Great who has to weigh up personal happiness and her country’s future in 18th Century Russia. In particular, she has to navigate a tumultuous marriage to Nicholas Hoult‘s Emperor Peter III for the benefit of her country.

While Hoult was already used to giving voice to McNamara’s words thanks to his role in the “The Favourite,” Fanning has slipped into his sardonic style with ease. She is so at home with the quick wit and jabby jibes that populates his writing. Critics praise her captivating performance that propels the show forward. Among those singing her praises:

Steve Greene (Indie Wire) observed: “This new state of power only reinforces how impressive Fanning and Hoult are in these roles. Catherine has to win over the ruling classes of countries beyond just her own, and Fanning plays such a specific mixture of confidence and frustration throughout that process.” He continued: “Fanning’s Catherine is stubborn toward a specific end, one that inspires confidence in key corners, but doesn’t always shape her newly claimed country in ways she intends.”

Alexis Nedd (Mashable) wrote: “Fanning’s Catherine is similarly captivating, with the sharp, frightening edge of Catherine’s idealism posing much more of a threat this time, despite her outward desire to be viewed as an enlightened despot.”

Marshall Shaffer (The Playlist) noted: “‘The Great’ frees Fanning from channeling the determined #GIRLBOSS energy of the first season, allowing her to be looser and more neurotic without sacrificing the feminist integrity of the character. Together, she and Hoult are positively electric tapping into the screwball energy of their characters’ romantic rediscovery.”

Fanning scored her first-ever Emmy bid last year for Best Comedy Actress for season two of the show. She lost to Jean Smart (“Hacks”) who won’t be in contention this year. Our odds have Fanning on the cusp of a follow-up nomination this year. Our predicted six nominees are: Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”), Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”), and, in pole position, Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”).

Consecutive nominations in this category is fairly common. Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”), Brosnahan (“Mrs. Maisel), Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”), and Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”) have all reaped back-to-back bids in this category as of late, while Smart won for “Hacks” in each of the the last two years.

If Fanning did score a second nomination, it would be a lucky seventh overall bid for “The Great.” The first two came in 2020 when Matt Shakman lost Comedy Director to Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy for “Schitt’s Creek” while McNamara lost Comedy Writing to Levy for “Schitt’s Creek.” Then, the show reaped four bids in 2022 — one for Fanning, one for Hoult for Comedy Actor (losing to Jason Sudeikis for “Ted Lasso”), and one for Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More) (losing to “The Gilded Age”). It won for Best Period Costumes.

