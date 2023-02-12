‘Elvis’ dominates Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards on the way to Oscars

“Elvis” did well at the Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Guild on Feb. 11 winning two of its three bids. It claimed the prizes for both period/character makeup and hairstyling but lost the special effects race to one of its Oscar rivals, “The Whale.” Another Oscar contender, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” won contemporary makeup.

These wins boost the odds of one of these three films prevailing at the Academy Awards. Last year marked the only time in the nine-year history of these guild honors that one of its winners had not gone on to claim the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. While “Coming 2 America” won three awards here, it was “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” that won over academy voters. That biopic had lost both period/character guild awards (hairstyling to “Being the Ricardos” and makeup to Oscar rival “Cruella”) plus the special effects category to “Coming 2 America.”

Of this year’s other two Oscar nominees, “The Batman” lost all three of its bids while “All Quiet on the Western Front,” was snubbed by the Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards.

Best Period and/or Character Make-up

Amsterdam

Nana Fischer, Miho Suzuki, Jason Collins

Babylon

Heba Thorisdottir, Shaunna Bren Chavez, Jean Black, Mandy Artusato

Blonde

Tina Roesler Kerwin, Elena Arroy, Cassie Lyons

X – Elvis

Shane Thomas, Angela Conte

Till

Denise Tunnell, Janice Tunnell, Ashley Langston

Best Contemporary Make-up

The Batman

Naomi Donne, Doone Forsyth, Norma Webb, Jemma Carballo

X – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Michelle Chung, Erin Rosenmann, Dania A. Ridgway

The Menu

Deborah LaMia Denaver, Mazena Puksto, Donna Cicatelli, Deb Rutherford

Nope

Shutchai Tym Buacharern, Jennifer Zide-Essex, Eleanor Sabaduquia, Kato De Stefan

Spirited

Monica Huppert, Autumn J. Butler, Vivian Baker

Best Special Make-up Effects

The Batman

Michael Marino, Mike Fontaine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Göran Lundström

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Joel Harlow, Kim Felix

Elvis

Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, Barrie Gower, Emma Faulkes, Chloe Muton-Phillips

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

Barrie Gower, Emma Faulkes, Chloe Muton-Phillips

X – The Whale

Adrien Morot, Kathy Tse, Chris Gallaher

Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling

Amsterdam

Adruitha Lee, Lori McCoy-Bell, Cassandra L. Russek, Yvette Shelton

Babylon

Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Ahou Mofid, Aubrey Marie

Blonde

Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Lynnae Duley, Ahou Mofid, Robert Pickens

X – Elvis

Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston

The Woman King

Louisa Anthony, Jamika Wilson, Plaxedes Kelias, Charity Gwakuka

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

The Batman

Zoe Tahir, Melissa Van Tongeran, Paula Price, Andrea Lance Jones

X – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever|

Camille Friend, Evelyn Feliciano, Marva Stokes, Victor Paz

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Anissa E. Salazar, Meghan Heaney, Miki Caporusso

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Jeremy Woodhead, Tracey Smith, Leslie D. Bennett

The Menu

Adruitha Lee, Monique Hyman, Kate Loftis, Barbara Sanders

