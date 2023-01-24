Baz Luhrmann deja vu: ‘Elvis’ got the same Oscar nominations as ‘Moulin Rouge!’

Baz Luhrmann can’t catch a break, I thought to myself as the Oscar nominations were being announced on Tuesday morning, January 24. Eight nominations for “Elvis” including Best Picture, but none for Best Director or Best Original Screenplay. That’s a lot like what happened with “Moulin Rouge!” (2001). Then I looked it up and realized it’s exactly what happened to “Moulin Rouge!” The two films got the same nominations.

“Moulin Rouge!” was nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress (Nicole Kidman), Best Art Direction-Set Decoration (now known as Best Production Design), Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup (now known as Best Makeup and Hairstyling), and Best Sound.

“Elvis” is now nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor (Austin Butler), Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Sound. So the only difference is a gender-swapped lead acting nomination.

In both cases, Luhrmann was nominated for Best Picture as a producer, but it’s his wife Catherine Martin who ended up with the windfall the last time around. She won for her art direction and costume design for “Moulin Rouge!”; those were the only awards that musical won. Martin won both of those categories again for Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby” (2013), and now she’s triple nominated as a producer, production designer, and costume designer for “Elvis.”

Will history repeat itself? As of this writing about a thousand Gold Derby users have already predicted the Oscar winners. According to their combined forecasts, “Elvis” isn’t the front-runner in any category, though it does rank second for Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling. We may be underestimating the biopic in all three races. But there’s plenty of time between now and the March 12 Oscars ceremony for the race to change.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?