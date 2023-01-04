‘Elvis’ celebrates the King of Rock & Roll’s birthday on January 8

Warner Bros. is commemorating what would have been Elvis Presley’s 88th birthday on Sunday with free showings of the Baz Luhrmann biopic “Elvis” in 10 cities. The director and the film’s star Austin Butler will be on hand to introduce the film at the AMC Burbank on January 8. There will also be a special screening at Elvis’s beloved home, Graceland, in Memphis.

HBO Max, which is owned by the same company as the studio, will showcase the making of the movie with a 30-minute documentary, ” Just A Boy from Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen,” that debuts Sunday. And Sirius XM, which has an all-Elvis channel, will be re-running the “Elvis” town hall, that included Luhrmann, Butler, Tom Hanks (who portrayed the music legend’s long-time manager Tom Parker), and Olivia DeJonge (Priscilla Presley).

Two days after this celebration of all things Elvis and “Elvis,” the Golden Globes take place. The film, director and leading mad are all strong contenders to pick up these precursor prizes. And two days after that awardsfest, Oscar nominations voting kicks off. We’re predicting “Elvis” will do well across the board with the academy.

