‘Elvis’ special about Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar nominee now available to watch for free [Watch]

On the heels of landing eight Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Actor for Austin Butler, “Elvis” is back in the conversation thanks to the news that Warner Bros. has made available for free a new 30-minute documentary about the making of Baz Luhrmann’s biographical drama.

The special, called “Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing ‘Elvis’ to the Big Screen,” originally debuted on HBO Max on January 8 to coincide with Elvis Presley’s birthday. But on Thursday, Warner Bros. announced the entire special is streaming for free on YouTube. Interested parties can watch the special below.

According to a press release, “Just a Boy from Tupelo,” “goes behind the scenes of Baz Luhrmann’s cinematic feature ‘Elvis’ to explore the making of the Oscar-nominated film and to examine Elvis’s enduring legacy as a rebel. The special features an interview with childhood friend Sam Bell.”

Here’s what Luhrmann had to say about Presley: “The things that happened in such a short lifetime are almost unimaginable. One minute, Elvis is a truck driver, and the next minute he’s the most talked about, most provocative, most famous young man in the world… There was no precedent.”

“Elvis” was one of 2022’s biggest success stories. Released in June, “Elvis” grossed almost $290 million worldwide – a figure Warner Bros. noted made the film the “highest-grossing non-franchise feature of the year.” Now streaming on HBO Max and available in some select theaters, “Elvis” was nominated for eight Oscars: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Editing, Best Sound, Best Hair & Makeup, and Best Production Design. According to our odds, “Elvis” is expected to compete for a number of Oscar wins at the 95th annual Academy Awards in March.

Butler has already won a Golden Globe for his performance and is a nominee at the SAG Awards and BAFTA Awards.

