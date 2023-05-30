Emmys spotlight: Emily Blunt is heart and soul of ‘The English’

Amazon Prime Video scored a huge success with their recent limited series “The English” from British TV powerhouse Hugo Blick. The show, which aired on the BBC in England, stars Emily Blunt as Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke, who ventures to the wild west in 1890 to hunt for the man responsible for the death of her son. Along the way, she meets Chaske Spencer‘s Eli Whipp (AKA Wounded Wolf), a member of the Pawnee Nation who is on a quest of his own — to reclaim the land he is owed for his service in the US Army. Together, they embark upon their respective goals and form a bond and perhaps even a shared history.

This stunning show looks like it belongs on the big screen and Blunt lends the series not just her weight as a film star but also her exquisite skills as an actress. As Lady Locke, she combines stern strength and quiet brutalism with both vulnerability and resignation to her grief. It’s a measured performance and Blunt proves once again why she is one of the greatest actresses of her generation, as many critics have pointed out.

Lucy Mangan (The Guardian) noted: “Blunt is at her best yet, giving us a woman made brave and undauntable by resolve, powered by a secret whose late reveal ties much of what was beginning to feel like sprawl back tightly together again.”

Brian Tallerico (Roger Ebert) claimed: “The show belongs to Blunt and Spencer, who are both phenomenal. Blunt has always been able to balance vulnerability and strength, and those two traits exist in the same beat in some of her choices here in a captivating way… They both have such wonderful voices, which give ‘The English’ the air of classic genre cinema at times if you close your eyes. Every time that Blunt and Spencer start volleying dialogue, it’s easy to just get lost in this show.”

Daniel Fienberg (The Hollywood Reporter) observed that the “picturesque” Western supplies “satisfyingly badass lead performances” from both Both Blunt and Spencer, writing that the duo “offer ample pleasures of their own. Blunt, already a veteran action hero, wields rifles and a rapier wit and does it all in Phoebe De Gaye’s stylishly constraining costumes.”

And Boyd Hilton (Empire) proclaimed that the series “showcases one of Emily Blunt’s greatest performances yet,” writing: As for Blunt, her first major TV project since 2006 is arguably the role of her life, playing a woman of enormous poise who burns with righteous fury.” He continued: “She’s a fabulous gun-wielding action hero in a purple dress when she needs to be.”

This critical acclaim looks like it will translate into an Emmy nomination for the actress. Currently, we predict that she will reap a bid for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress alongside Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”), Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones and the Six”), Elizabeth Olsen (“Love and Death”), Ali Wong (“Beef”), and Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”).

Blunt was nominated at the SAG Awards earlier this year for this role (losing to Emmy favorite Chastain), proving that a major awards group liked her performance. And that precursor prize is particularly prescient when it comes to the Emmys. Only two of the most 15 SAG nominees in the Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress category were snubbed by Emmys.: Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”) and Toni Collette (“Unbelievable.”)

What also bodes well for Blunt is her star status. The Emmys love nominating a movie star in this category. Consider the contenders of just the past five years: Lily James (in 2022 for “Pam & Tommy”), Amanda Seyfried (winner, in 2022 for “The Dropout”), Elizabeth Olsen (in 2021 for “WandaVision”), Kate Winslet (winner, in 2021 for “Mare of Easttown”), Regina King (winner, in 2020 for “Watchmen”), Octavia Spencer (in 2020 for “Self Made”), Cate Blanchett (in 2020 for “Mrs. America”), Amy Adams (in 2019 for “Sharp Objects”), Michelle Williams (winner, in 2019 for “Fosse/Verdon”), Laura Dern (in 2018 for “The Tale”), and King again in 2018 (winner, for “Seven Seconds”) have all received bids in this category.

This would be Blunt’s first-ever Emmy nomination, too. She isn’t exactly “overdue” for an Emmy bid as she has very rarely done TV projects (not since 2006), but she is certainly overdue some awards love in general. She has never won a BAFTA (three nominations to date) and she can count herself very unlucky to have not received an Oscar nomination just yet (she came close for “Mary Poppins Returns,” “A Quiet Place,” and “The Girl on the Train”). There is a certain amount of overlap in the voting bodies for these three organizations, so perhaps the Emmys will finally be the place where Blunt can get some well-earned awards love.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions