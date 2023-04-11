Emma Roberts’ ‘AHS’ characters ranked: Which one is YOUR favorite? [POLL]

She’s baaack! Emma Roberts has reportedly signed on to star in “American Horror Story” Season 12, the details of which are still being kept under wraps. (See everything to know about the new installment.) This former “Scream Queen” is of course an “AHS” stalwart who previously appeared in “Coven,” “Freak Show,” “Cult,” “Apocalypse” and “1984.” But which of her former spooky roles is YOUR favorite? Read through our Emma Roberts “AHS” characters ranked listing below, and then be sure to vote in our poll.

1. Madison Montgomery (“American Horror Story: Coven” & “American Horror Story: Apocalypse”)

Madison is the quintessential Emma Roberts character: sassy, sexy and self-centered. When we first meet her, she’s a teenage witch at Miss Robichaux’s Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies with the power of telekinesis. After her throat is slit by Supreme Witch Fiona Goode (Jessica Lange), she is brought back to life by Misty Day (Lily Rabe) and later competes in the Seven Wonders to try to become the next Supreme. When she fails, she is killed again, this time by Kyle Spencer (Evan Peters), who’s avenging the death of his one true love, Zoe Benson (Taissa Farmiga). Years later, we reconnect with Madison in Hell where the antichrist, Michael Langdon (Cody Fern) arrives and brings her back to life. Madison’s personality softens a bit, as she noticeably becomes more caring toward others. After the ultimate battle between the witches and Michael, Madison dies for the third (and final?) time.

2. Maggie Esmerelda (“American Horror Story: Freak Show”)

Maggie is a young con artist in the 1940s and 1950s who learns everything about pretending to be a fortune teller from her more experienced partner in crime, Stanley (Denis O’Hare). Her life is forever changed when they take their scam down to Jupiter, Florida and join up with a traveling freak show. First, Maggie falls in love with Jimmy Darling (Peters), a young man with ectrodactyly. Then she becomes a suspect in several murders, of which she is innocent. Eventually, Maggie dies when Chester Creb (Neil Patrick Harris) hallucinates that she’s someone else and he saws her in half — ouch!

3. Brooke Thompson (“American Horror Story: 1984”)

Because of her sheer intelligence, Brooke was an outcast at school who didn’t have many friends, with many of her classmates, including Joey Cavanaugh (Spencer Neville), making fun of her. Eventually Brooke and Joey get married, but Joey’s jealously leads him to killing his best friend and then committing suicide. In 1984, after The Night Stalker, aka Richard Ramirez (Zach Villa), breaks into her home, Brooke decides to make a change and becomes a counselor at Camp Redwood for the summer. But her horror only intensifies as Ramirez and other killers come to the camp to try to murder everyone in sight.

4. Serena Belinda (“American Horror Story: Cult”)

Serena, a local newscaster, only appears in a single episode of Season 7, but she has a huge impact thanks to her memorable death-by-clown. Much of her story involves her aspiration to one day be a host on “The Today Show,” but her rivalry with fellow anchor Beverly Hope (Adina Porter) becomes a major distraction. At a cheerful puppy adoption event, Serena notices several clowns and tries to interview them. However, the clowns are inexplicably there to kill her in an effort to convince Beverly to join their cult. They brutally stab Serena and she dies a violent death on-camera.

