Emma Watson addresses her acting hiatus: ‘I wasn’t very happy if I’m being honest’

In a new interview with The Financial Times to promote her family’s new alcohol brand, Emma Watson said she “wasn’t very happy” with being an actor before her recent hiatus from the screen.

“I wasn’t very happy if I’m being honest,” she said. “I think I felt a bit caged. The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn’t have very much control over. To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, ‘How does this align with your viewpoint?’ It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn’t get to be involved in the process. I was held accountable in a way that I began to find really frustrating because I didn’t have a voice, I didn’t have a say. And I started to realize that I only wanted to stand in front of things where if someone was going to give me flak about it, I could say, in a way that didn’t make me hate myself, ‘Yes, I screwed up, it was my decision, I should have done better.’”

Watson last appeared onscreen in 2018’s “Little Women” for director Greta Gerwig. But the actress had worked steadily since she was cast in the “Harry Potter” franchise as a child. Other big credits on her resume include Disney’s live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast,” the Sofia Coppola movie “The Bling Ring,” and the R-rated comedy “This Is the End.”

Rumors about Watson having “retired” from acting are not necessarily new. Back in 2021, an article published by The Daily Mail suggested Watson stepped away from performing to focus on her personal life. But Waton’s manager debunked the rumor a short time later. “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t,” Jason Weinberg, Watson’s manager at Untitled Entertainment, told EW in a statement at the time.

But Watson herself has long suggested acting was not her only interest as a public figure. “There’s not, like, a burning passion in me that I have to act and I don’t care what I do,” she told Teen Vogue in 2009. “Until something comes along that I feel as strongly about as I did Hermione—like, I felt that it was life or death—I don’t want to act again.”

Read the full interview with Watson and her family over at The Financial Times.

