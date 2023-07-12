Emmy Awards 2023: Marcus Jones (Indiewire) tops all Experts predicting nominees

Congratulations to our Expert Marcus Jones (Indiewire) for an amazing score of 76.16% when predicting the 2023 Emmy Awards nominations on Wednesday morning. Our top scorer is best among 23 journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Almost 5,000 people worldwide predicted these primetime television nominees with our top scorer getting 115 of 151 slots correct. Our champ got several tough ones right, including “Andor” for Best Drama Series, Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) for Best Drama Actress and Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones and the Six”) and Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”) for Best Limited/Movie Actress. The 75th annual Emmy Awards ceremony is currently slated as a live event on Fox for Monday, September 18.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our other 22 Experts predicting, Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) and Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) are in second place at 74.83%. Following at 74.17% are Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) and Pete Hammond (Deadline). Up next is Eric Deggans (NPR) at 73.51% and then Jazz Tangcay (Variety) and Ben Travers (Indiewire) at 72.85%.

Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby) is next at 72.19%. We then have Ray Richmond (Gold Derby) and Peter Travers (ABC) at 70.86%. Clayton Davis (Variety) follows at 70.20% and then Matt Roush (TV Guide) at 69.54%. Susan King (Gold Derby) is at 63.58% and then Shawn Edwards (WDAF) at 62.91%. Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby) follows at 59.60% and then Keith Simanton (IMDb) at 56.95% and Matt Webb Mitovich (TV Line) at 56.29%. Our final group has Tim Gray (Variety) at 41.06%, Kelly Lawler (USA Today) at 56.95% (not completing all categories) and Ed Martin (Media Village) at 56.29% (not completing all categories).

