Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User pitullie for an excellent score of 80.13% when predicting the 2023 Emmy Awards nominations on Wednesday morning. Our top scorer is just ahead of seven people at 79.47% — Fleming18, citizen7.wind, Pranshu_Datta, Frank_Foresta, jkpm17, klink and kodni — and has a great point score of 29,316 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 5,000 people worldwide predicted these primetime television nominees with our top scorer getting 121 of 151 slots correct. Our champ got several tough ones right, including “Andor” for Best Drama Series, Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”) and Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”) for Best Drama Actress and Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones and the Six”) for Best Limited/Movie Actress. The 75th annual Emmy Awards ceremony is currently slated as a live event on Fox for Monday, September 18.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our 13 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Paul Sheehan is in first place at 76.16%. The second spot is held by Riley Chow at 75.50% and then Denton Davidson and Christopher Rosen at 74.83%. Joyce Eng follows at 74.17% and then Tom O’Neil at 72.19%. I am tied at 71.52% with Matt Noble, and then there is a four-way tie at 70.86% for Marcus Dixon, Rob Licuria, Daniel Montgomery and Ray Richmond. Charles Bright is next at 69.54%. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners through September 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions