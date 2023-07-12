Some of the biggest stars in Hollywood can call themselves Emmy nominees this year, including Oscar winner Jessica Chastain, three-time 2023 nominee Pedro Pascal, next-generation talents like Jenna Ortega and Ayo Edebiri, and many, many others – particularly those actors fortunate enough to star on “Succession,” “The Last of Us,” and “The White Lotus.”

But a deep dive into the entire list of 2023 Emmy Award nominees reveals some surprising names, some of whom are first-time nominees after long and successful careers. Ahead, some stars you didn’t know were Emmy nominees this year.

Al Yankovic, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (Original Music and Lyrics, Outstanding Writing for a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie)

Angela Bassett, “Good Night Oppy” (Narrator)

Barack Obama, “Working: What We Do All Day” (Narrator)

Ben Schwartz, “Die Hart 2” (Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series)

Colleen Atwood, “Wednesday” (Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series)

Ed Sheeran, “Ted Lasso” (Original Music and Lyrics)

Hans Zimmer, “Prehistoric Planet” (Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Jasmine Guy, “Chronicles of Jessica Wu” (Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series)

Keke Palmer, “Password” (Host for a Game Show)

Ken Jennings, “Jeopardy!” (Host for a Game Show)

Kevin Hart, “Die Hart 2” (Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series)

Mahershala Ali, “Chimp Empire” (Narrator)

Mayim Bialik, “Jeopardy!’ (Host for a Game Show)

Mel Brooks, “History of the World Part II” (Character Voice-Over Performance)

Michelle Obama, “The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey” (Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special)

Morgan Freeman, “Our Universe” (Narrator)

Nathalie Emmanuel, “Die Hart 2” (Outstanding Actress in A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series)

Oprah Winfrey, “The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey” (Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special), “The 1619 Project” (Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series)

Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune” (Host for a Game Show)

Steve Harvey, “Family Feud” (Host for a Game Show)

The full list of 2023 Emmy Award nominees can be found here.

