Emmy spotlight: Ayo Edebiri (‘The Bear’) is the heart of acclaimed FX series

Carmy Berzatto might be the lead character on FX’s acclaimed series “The Bear.” Played superbly by Jeremy Allen White, Carmy is dynamic, damaged and those haunted eyes captivate you from the first frame. But if White’s Carmy gives the series its energy, then it is Best Comedy Supporting Actress Emmy contender Ayo Edebiri as sous chef Sydney Adamu that gives it its heart.

Edebiri had already made a name for herself as a talented writer and comedian, but “The Bear” has been a showcase for her skills as an actor. The role of Sydney has already earned Edebiri multiple performance nominations — at Critics Choice, the Gotham Awards and the Independent Spirit Awards. If Emmy voters are paying attention, they will remember that a chef is nothing without their sous chef, and “The Bear” doesn’t work without Edebiri.

When Sydney first appears at Carmy’s restaurant in the pilot, you immediately wonder if she’s cut out for this job. After all, the place is struggling, and the foul-mouthed existing staff is initially less than welcoming to the educated but inexperienced. Sydney. But almost immediately, Edebiri shows us that Sydney is no shrinking violet. She’s quiet, but determined. She’s strong. And she’s not easily deterred from asserting her position in the kitchen, even though she knows that she has a lot to learn.

As the season progresses, we see Sydney’s confidence in herself and her abilities grow despite the chaos that surrounds her. She begins to assert herself and earn the respect of her fellow chefs. Simultaneously, she learns from Carmy and acts as a support for his emotional problems. Edebiri conveys these emotions with clarity and subtlety– an intent stare, a change in posture. In the rush and adrenaline of the kitchen scenes, it is Edebiri who gives the audience focus for their empathy.

That empathy is well-earned astonishing penultimate episode, “Review.” In a stunning one-take showcase of an episode, tensions reach a boiling point as the restaurant and its staff are unable to handle a rush of orders. Tempers flare and Sydney reaches her breaking point. She calls out Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) for his aggressive and destructive behavior, standing toe to toe with him as he gets right in her face. She even accidentally stabs Richie when he backs into her knife, a moment equally shocking and hilarious. Finally, after repeatedly enduring Carmy’s expletive-laden shouting, she quits.

Every performance in this episode is stellar. White’s temper tantrums are both terrifying and thrilling. Moss-Bachrach’s displays of Richie’s arrogance and insecurities makes the character one of the show’s most endearing, if not frustrating. But it is Edebiri who is the heart of the episode. As she tries to make the best of a bad situation, we see her frustration build until she cannot cope any longer. Her wide eyes and exhausted smile reveal everything Sydney is feeling. The restaurant may thrive on chaos, but Sydney has had her fill. Edebiri lets her anger loose, and for the first time in the series we see Sydney assert herself, and it’s absolutely thrilling. As much as we might be rooting for Carmy to succeed, it’s Sydney’s act of rebellion that leaves us cheering.

Much of the media coverage of “The Bear” has made mention of the show’s high-pitched intensity, particularly in its kitchen scenes. In many ways, Sydney is the audience’s entry point into this high pressure world, and it is a testament to Edebiri’s skills as an actor that we are rooting on every step of her journey.

PREDICT the 2023 SAG Awards winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions