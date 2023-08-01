Oscar predictions: Emmy Blunt (‘Oppenheimer’) moves into top 5 for Best Supporting Actress – is this finally her time?

Emily Blunt fans have been waiting for years for the actress to finally receive her first Academy Award nomination, ever since her breakthrough performance almost two decades ago in “The Devil Wears Prada.” Has her time finally come? There’s a long way to go between now and the Oscars, but since “Oppenheimer” opened in theaters on July 21, Blunt has moved into the top five in our odds for Best Supporting Actress. Scroll down to see our graph illustrating her ascent.

Blunt has likely come close to Oscar nominations on multiple occasions. She earned a BAFTA nomination for “Devil Wears Prada.” She was a Critics Choice nominee for “The Young Victoria.” The BAFTAs and SAG Awards nominated her for “The Girl on the Train.” She earned Critics Choice and SAG Award nominations for “Mary Poppins Returns.” And she won a SAG Award for “A Quiet Place.” Yet each time the academy has announced their contenders, she’s been left off the list.

In “Oppenheimer” she plays Kitty, the wife of the title scientist (Cillian Murphy) who is instrumental in developing the atomic bomb for the United States. As recently as July 24 she ranked sixth in our odds based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. By July 26 she was in fifth place with 19/2 odds. Blunt has been praised by critics for “building the role with a fierce independence.” She’s “defiantly alive” and “mounts an artfully calibrated sneak attack” with a “knockout scene” during a contentious hearing.

Among those betting on her to be nominated are 11 of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets, seven of the Gold Derby Editors who cover awards year-round, nine of the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Oscar nominations, and eight of the All-Star Top 24 who got the highest predictions cores when you combine the last two years’ Oscar nom predictions. Do you agree with them that Blunt’s time has finally come?

