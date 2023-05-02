Emmy campaign season continues normally in face of WGA strike – for now

What will the writers strike that began today mean to Emmy campaign season and the collection of planned FYC events over the next 6-7 weeks? Right now, few seem to know what impact it may have, if any, on red carpets, screenings and panel discussions scheduled by the likes of streamers Netflix, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Amazon, Disney+ and others, though it seems unlikely that the striking members of the WGA would set up picket lines specifically at events and, if they did, if any attendees would be seen as crossing that line.

One showrunner who requested anonymity said, “We haven’t specifically been told that we can’t discuss or promote our shows, only that we can’t create new material for production. I doubt you’re going to find picketing at Emmy season promotional events, because frankly that’s not what this dispute is about. It’s about just compensation, not how the shows that writers work on are honored. But we’ll obviously follow the WGA’s lead on how to campaign and if any limits should be imposed on it.”

What a prolonged strike would mean to the Emmys and the run up to the September ceremony itself also remains an open question. But in the shorter term, it doesn’t seem anyone has received specific marching orders to steer clear of awards consideration talk. At a “Ted Lasso” event in Hollywood on Monday night just hours before the writers began walking the picket line, there was little to no acknowledgement that it wasn’t business as usual – not due to a lack of respect for the WGA position but simply because no one had been told differently.

A letter emailed to SAG-AFTRA members on Sunday was somewhat vague in its discussion of how best to support their union brothers and sisters, mainly emphasizing that actors are expected to show up for work on any project that continues production during a writers walkout, and that they can continue to audition for work if they choose to do so. SAG-AFTRA members are also encouraged to walk any picket lines set up by the WGA but should do it “off the clock” to avoid the risk of termination or lawsuits. And of course, they aren’t permitted to do any writing work normally assigned to WGA writers.

