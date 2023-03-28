Emmy magnet ‘The White Lotus’ to shoot in Thailand for Season 3

HBO’s 10-time Emmy champ “The White Lotus” is according to multiple sources jetting off to Thailand for its third season, opting to shoot in Asia after filming its first two seasons at Four Seasons resorts in Hawaii and Italy, respectively, as per Gold Derby’s sister publication Variety. It’s apparently yet to be decided whether it will be shot at one of the quartet of Four Seasons properties in Thailand or elsewhere in that nation. Production has yet to commence.

Mike White, the “White Lotus” creator whose show earned 20 Emmy bids in its first season and double-digit wins while competing in the limited series categories and who took home three trophies himself, had said in a video posted at the end of Season 2, “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

“White Lotus” won the Best Limited/Anthology Series statue among the 10 triumphs for its first season. White earned Emmy honors for writing and directing as well as producing. Jennifer Coolidge also won a supporting actress Emmy for Season 1 and has already bagged numerous honors for Season 2 as well. The show is moving to the drama series categories at the Emmys for its second season, titled “White Lotus: Sicily.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions