2023 Emmy nominations announcement streaming live with real-time reactions [WATCH]

After months of speculation and hand-wringing, the nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards will finally be announced in a live virtual ceremony on Wednesday, July 12 at 8:30 am PT (11:30 am ET) by Emmy nominee Yvette Nicole Brown and TV academy chair Frank Scherma.

Watch Gold Derby senior editors Rob Licuria and Matt Noble and contributors Charles Bright and Tony Ruiz react LIVE to the announcement of the 75th Emmy nominations, as they sigh, gasp and cheer the nominees. Then stick around as they discuss, debate and vent about the nominees and the snubs in a live post-announcement slugfest. Just click the video box above on Wednesday morning.

The 75th Emmy Awards are scheduled to air live on Monday, September 18, at 5:00 pm PT (8 pm ET) on Fox with the creative arts Emmy ceremonies scheduled for the weekend before on September 9 and 10. However, depending on whether the ongoing writers strike (and potential looming actors strike) is resolved this summer, it is possible that the ceremonies will be delayed to later this year or even as late as January 2024.

