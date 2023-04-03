Christina Ricci poised to make Emmys history with bids for ‘Yellowjackets’ and ‘Wednesday’

At the age of nine, Christina Ricci made her breakout debut in the 1990 film “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Winona Rider. Now, at 43 years old, Ricci has over three decades of credits to her name and could be on the brink of a historic double Emmy nomination for her roles as Misty in the Showtime drama “Yellowjackets” and Marilyn Thornhill in the Netflix comedy “Wednesday.” Bids for both would make her the second woman in history to be nominated for Best Drama Supporting Actress and Best Comedy Supporting Actress in the same year. The first was Nancy Walker in 1975, nominated for “McMillan & Wife” and “Rhoda.”

Ricci’s role in “Yellowjackets” earned the actress her second Emmy nomination last year. She was first nominated in 2006 for a guest-starring role in “Grey’s Anatomy.” During a recent appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Ricci revealed she was “terrified” to return to the set of “Yellowjackets” after such a high bar was set last year. The show earned a total of seven Emmy nominations including Best Drama Series.

“Yellowjackets” tells the story of a wildly talented high school girls soccer team that becomes the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Canadian wilderness. We see characters in dueling timelines, both then and now, as they grapple with the struggle to survive in the wild and the haunting past they’ve brought home with them after being rescued.

In Season 2, which premiered on March 26, Misty encounters a love interest named Walter (played by Elijah Wood). “Most of the season, for me, was spent with Elijah in two-man scenes,” she told Stephen Colbert. The two worked together on Ang Lee‘s film “Ice Storm” when they were just 15 years old. “I remember everything and he remembers nothing — just like every man I’ve ever known,” she joked. According to our current odds, Ricci is in position to earn another Emmy nomination for playing Misty this year.

For “Wednesday,” which became the third-most streamed series in Netflix history following its November 23 debut, Ricci is a nostalgic addition to the cast as Mrs. Thornhill, the title character’s dorm mom and botanical sciences teacher. It’s a full-circle moment for the actress, who played Wednesday Addams herself in the films “The Addams Family” (1991) and “Addams Family Values” (1993). In this new adaptation, Jenna Ortega takes on the role as a teenage student at Nevermore Academy.

At a SAG-AFTRA Q&A event in February, Ortega explained how Ricci influenced her. “The 90s established a whole new Wednesday,” she said. “We had never seen her so deadpan and sarcastic. The Wednesday that everyone is obsessed with now is something that Christina Ricci created when she was 11, so I didn’t want to ruin that.”

Ricci is currently a long shot for a Best Supporting Comedy Actress nomination, ranking within the top 20. But depending on how well-received the the show is overall (we currently predict Best Comedy Actress and Best Comedy Series bids for Ortega and the show, respectively), Ricci could be doubling her career Emmy nominations tally on July 12.

