2023 Emmy predictions: Why you shouldn’t overlook sci-fi horror genre in Limited Series races

Looking through Gold Derby’s highest-ranked Limited Series contenders, it’s difficult to spot the weak link. But it’s equally tough to ignore the group’s homogeneity. On reserve just outside the top 10 is precisely the shot of adrenaline this respectable but staid race needs. Is there really no room among the multitude of period pieces and true-crime procedurals for sci-fi/horror like “Swarm,” “Mrs. Davis” or “Dead Ringers”? Regardless of its accuracy, the perception that Emmy voters harbor genre bias has lumped the trio in slots 12, 14 and 16, respectively.

Amazon’s gender-flipped take on the source material for David Cronenberg’s 1988 “Dead Ringers,” developed by Emmy-nominated and WGA-winning writer Alice Birch (“Succession,” “Normal People”), has stellar production design and a larger-than-life Rachel Weisz as twin gynecologists Beverly and Elliot Mantle – a role that nearly got Jeremy Irons an Oscar nomination. As Gold Derby’s Daniel Montgomery recently emphasized, dual performances attract attention for the dramatic range they reveal in their actors. The most recent point of reference is, of course, Mark Ruffalo, who received the Movie/Limited Series Actor Emmy in 2020 for “I Know This Much is True,” which wasn’t nominated in any other category. Some predict “Dead Ringers” will also be rewarded by proxy of its lead. Weisz is seventh in our Movie/Limited Series Actress odds but has made notable gains with Emmy experts Susan King and Christopher Rosen, both of whom rank her first. Hype around her performance ensures the show is on voters’ radar, but is that as far as “Dead Ringers” can go?

We’re asking similar questions about Donald Glover and Janine Nabers’ “Swarm,” Amazon’s other high-profile genre contender. Like “Dead Ringers,” the toxic-standom thriller is built around a showstopping central performance. As Dre, a disaffected young woman whose obsession with her favorite pop star turns deadly, Dominique Fishback has gotten the best reviews of her career so far. The show itself has attracted some controversy, but nothing more prohibitive than the discourse around “Monster,” which is still Gold Derby’s projected frontrunner. Fishback is currently in eighth, right underneath Weisz.

In the case of “Mrs. Davis,” produced by Damon Lindelof, no single factor seems to be absorbing attention from the show as a whole. While three-time Emmy nominee Betty Gilpin, ranked 14th, would make a terrific addition to the limited series acting race, “Mrs. Davis” scoring a nomination on its own seems more plausible than either “Swarm” or “Dead Ringers” pulling off an upset without their leads. In a sense, that makes Peacock’s strikingly original blend of dystopian sci-fi, medieval epics, westerns and globetrotting spy thrillers the strongest of the three, even if it hasn’t gotten the same exposure as the two Amazon shows. Gilpin plays a nun who hesitantly teams with an artificially intelligent entity she detests for the sake of finding the Holy Grail. However, that’s a cursory description of a story that unfolds as if Kevin Garvey’s subconscious trips in “The Leftovers,” another Lindelof-helmed project, were expanded into their own series.

What’s the argument for at least one of these three titles securing a spot in the lineup despite the television academy’s genre bias? It’s that the television academy doesn’t have a genre bias – at least not to the extent that some, either sincerely or calculatedly, claim. The volume of nominations for work that can be described as “genre” – “Game of Thrones,” “WandaVision,” “The Boys,” “Watchmen,” “American Horror Story” – makes it difficult to write their success off as a once-in-a-decade “Lord of the Rings”- or “Get Out”-style phenomenon. Nevertheless, let’s entertain the opposite position for the sake of argument: Yes, the television academy has a genre bias, and “Watchmen,” “WandaVision” and “American Horror Story” only performed well due to highly specific factors. “Watchmen,” for example, had Damon Lindelof and HBO in its corner, as well as a remarkably timely spin on beloved source material. “American Horror Story” comes from Emmy powerhouse Ryan Murphy. These are fair points, but they don’t diminish cases for “Mrs. Davis,” “Swarm” and “Dead Ringers.” In fact, they may slightly bolster them.

“Mrs. Davis” isn’t on HBO or FX, but it counts Lindelof as a producer and couldn’t be more relevant to an industry undergoing a writers’ strike which has been animated by debates about algorithmically generated content. “Dead Ringers” and “Swarm” are both backed by an eminent streamer. The former can, like “Watchmen,” be considered an innovative take on esteemed pre-existing material, and the latter hails from 10-time nominee and two-time winner Donald Glover.

We’re not giving Emmy voters enough credit by continually labeling them genre snobs.

