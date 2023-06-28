‘Beef’ and ‘Dahmer’ now neck-and-neck in Emmy odds for Best Limited Series

It’s shaping up to be a two-way race for Best Limited Series at the Emmys. That’s according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. Both “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and “Beef” have 39/10 odds as of this writing, making them virtually tied for the lead. Scroll down to see how much closer the race has gotten in recent weeks.

“Dahmer” held the lead for the most of the Emmy season. The serial killer story was a big hit for Netflix, despite controversy, and it’s the brainchild of Ryan Murphy, who previously won Best Limited Series with his other true-crime dramas “The People v. O.J. Simpson” and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.” “Dahmer” earned a Producers Guild Award nomination for Best Limited Series, where it lost to “The Dropout,” but “Dropout” already competed at the Emmys in 2022, so “Dahmer” won’t have to worry about it here.

“Beef,” meanwhile, surged when it premiered in the spring with its story of a road rage incident that leads to a bitter rivalry. Despite some controversy of its own, it was better reviewed than “Dahmer,” but we have yet to see how it will perform with industry awards groups. The Emmys will be its first major test. The Expert journalists we’ve surveyed are optimistic though. Nine of them are predicting that “Beef” will win, compared to seven betting on “Dahmer.” And 11 out of 12 of Gold Derby’s Editors give “Beef” the advantage.

The shoe is on the other foot, though, if you ask our most elite users. Of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Emmy nominations, 11 predict “Dahmer” compared to nine who predict “Beef.” The numbers are the same for our All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine the last two years’ Emmy nominations results. So while “Beef” has been steadily rising, “Dahmer” isn’t giving up without a fight.

