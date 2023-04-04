Emmy predictions: Quinta Brunson vs. Christina Applegate in odds for Best Comedy Actress

Jean Smart (“Hacks”) is the two-time reigning champion for Best Comedy Actress at the Emmys. However, “Hacks” won’t have any new episodes premiering in time to compete in the 2023 Emmy cycle. That opens the door for a brand new winner, but who might it be? As of this writing, according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, it’ll be Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”) vs. Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”).

Brunson leads our predictions with 7/2 odds. She’s backed by six out of eight Expert journalists we’ve surveyed so far from major media outlets, nine out of 11 Gold Derby Editors who cover awards year-round, a whopping 23 of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Emmy nominees, and 20 of our All-Star Top 24 who had the best prediction scores when you combine results from the last two years.

Brunson has the advantage of a surging show. Since winning three Emmys last fall — including Best Comedy Writing for Brunson — the show has been on a roll. It was named one of the TV programs of the year by the American Film Institute. It won Best Comedy Series at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards. And its ensemble cast was awarded by the Screen Actors Guild. So the show may be on its way to a huge Emmy windfall, including an acting victory for Brunson.

But Applegate ranks second in our predictions with 5/1 odds and support from two Experts, two Editors, and one of our All-Stars. She’s been a longtime Emmy favorite, winning Best Comedy Guest Actress in 2003 for “Friends.” She might benefit from the fact that this could be a farewell award in more ways than one. First, it’s the final season of “Dead to Me” so it’s voters’ last chance to honor her for this role. But it might also be her farewell from live-action acting after her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis; she hinted that her SAG Awards appearance this winter might be her last as an actor.

Do you agree with our odds that Brunson and Applegate are the two women to beat, or is there someone we’re underestimating?

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

