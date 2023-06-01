Emmy predictions: Mysterious performances by Judith Light and Cherry Jones lead ‘Poker Face’ guest actresses

The format of the mystery series “Poker Face” is such that you could theoretically fill the two comedy guest categories at the Emmys with nothing but “Poker Face” guest stars and end up with pretty solid lineups. So the tough question for awards pundits is, which are the strongest contenders who will rise to the top? For Best Comedy Guest Actress, our odds say that’s Judith Light and Cherry Jones.

“Poker Face” tackles a new mystery every week as Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) travels the country on the run from her former employer, who wants her dead. She’s a human lie detector, able to spot untruths with perfect accuracy. And since we see the murder committed at the start of each episode, the question is how Charlie will ultimately solve each crime.

Among the A-list guest women featured in season one of the Peacock series are Light and Jones, as well as Oscar nominees Hong Chau, Stephanie Hsu, and Chloe Sevigny, plus Emmy winners S. Epatha Merkerson and Ellen Barkin, along with Dascha Polanco and Clea DuVall.

As of this writing we rank Light fourth and Jones fifth in our odds, which are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. Users are probably bullish on them because of the prominence of their roles; they’re practically leads in their respective episodes. They’re also meaty characters with plenty of emotional fireworks. And just as importantly both women have strong awards track records.

Light stars in “Time of the Monkey” as Irene, who lives in a retirement community with her best friend Joyce (Merkerson). They’re also political radicals who may have taken their activism one step too far. Light is a four-time Primetime Emmy nominee and a two-time Daytime Emmy winner. She also collected a pair of Tonys for her work on Broadway.

Jones, meanwhile, plays against type in “The Orpheus Syndrome” as Laura, the sinister co-founder of a visual effects company. She’s also got a couple of Tonys on her mantel, along with three Emmys: Best Drama Supporting Actress for “24” (2009) and Best Drama Guest Actress for “The Handmaid’s Tale” (2019) and “Succession” (2020). In fact, Jones has only ever lost once at the Emmys when nominated.

After those two, Chau ranks 11th in our odds, Barkin places 15th, Hsu is 21st, Sevigny is 25th, and Merkerson is 26th. Do you agree with how we’ve ranked them according to their likelihood of winning? Which actress or actresses would you choose to represent the show in this category?

