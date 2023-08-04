Can Dominique Fishback (‘Swarm’) upset Emmy front-runner Ali Wong (‘Beef’)?

One of the most exciting races at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards is Best Movie/Limited Actress. With a lineup featuring Jessica Chastain in “George and Tammy,” Riley Keough in “Daisy Jones and the Six,” Kathryn Hahn in “Tiny Beautiful Things,” Ali Wong in “Beef,” Dominique Fishback in “Swarm,” and Lizzy Caplan in “Fleishman is in Trouble,” this is one of the most diverse lineups this category has seen to date.

However, despite all the outstanding performances this category has to offer, I think this will be a showdown between Wong and Fishback. While “Beef” was embraced by the television academy to a much greater extent, Fishback’s performance has been hailed by critics, audiences, and now her industry peers just like Wong’s.

As Amy Lau, a small business owner caught up in a road rage incident, Wong is a stunner, and is a perfect match for Steven Yeun as Danny, with whom she feuds after said road rage event. “Beef” is unique in showcasing two Asian leads at the helm, portraying characters from different social and economic backgrounds, but whom happenstance brings together. Once their worlds collide, the outstanding performances from the two leads assist in making “Beef” a top contender at this year’s ceremony.

Then Fishback steps into the match with her fearless performance as Andrea “Dre” Greene, whose obsession with a pop star turns her into a serial killer. Her performance takes you on a mental rollercoaster ride and keeps you riveted throughout the entire series. One of the highlights of Fishback’s portrayal is her ability to subtly show the audience Dre’s developing psychosis. That alone makes her formidable competition.

The academy seemingly liked “Beef” more, though, giving it a whopping 13 nominations, compared to “Swarm” with only three nominations. Will the lesser number for “Swarm” hurt Fishback’s chances? According to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users as of this writing, Wong currently sits comfortably in the number-one position for the win with 7/2 odds, while Fishback sits at number-three with 5/1 odds. In-between them, Chastain is in second place with 4/1 odds.

But while Academy Award winner Chastain is certainly not out of the race, I think this will come down to a battle between the small business owner and the crazed fan. If so, we’ll be able to add this race to the history books. If Wong prevails, she will be the first Asian actress to win this category. If Fishback wins, she will become only the seventh Black actress to do so. Can one of them pull off a substantial feat?

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?