This Emmy race could pit a pair of ‘WandaVision’ stars against each other

It’s not another season of “WandaVision,” but we’ll take it.

Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn, stars of the critically acclaimed Disney+ series — which was the first official TV show of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and picked up a whopping 23 Emmy nominations in 2021 — are poised to face off again. This year, they’ll trade chaos magic for a little Emmy magic as they vie for nominations for Best Limited Series/Movie Actress.

Olsen will soon be seen in HBO Max’s seven-episode series “Love & Death,” which premieres with three episodes on Thursday April 27 and follows the true story of Candy Montgomery, a 1980s housewife accused of murdering her best friend (portrayed by Lily Rabe) after having an affair with her husband (Jesse Plemons). This is the second limited series in as many years to revisit Montgomery’s infamous story; last spring, Jessica Biel portrayed the accused in the Hulu series “Candy,” which received just one Emmy nomination (for main title design). This spring, Hulu hopes Hahn will have a bit more success. The two-time Emmy nominee stars in “Tiny Beautiful Things” as Clare, a successful advice columnist whose personal life is in shambles. The series, which debuts Friday, April 7, is based on the best-selling collection of essays by Cheryl Strayed.

SEE ‘Love & Death’ will premiere in time for the Emmys — watch Elizabeth Olsen transform into Candy Montgomery in first trailer

Although “Love & Death” and “Tiny Beautiful Things” don’t premiere until next month, it’s never too early to make Emmy predictions. Olsen, who was previously nominated in the category for her powerful performance as a grieving Wanda Maximoff in “WandaVision,” currently sits in fifth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds to snag a bid. Her turn as Candy allows her to show off a bit more of what she can do. Meanwhile, Hahn, a talented actress known for her comedy chops and who was recognized in the supporting category for her turn as the calculating witch Agatha Harkness in “WandaVision,” rounds out the top 10.

As it stands, the former co-stars will be battling it out with Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”), who became the frontrunner after defying the odds and triumphing at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The rest of the top 10 includes SAG nominee Emily Blunt (“The English”), as well as Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”), Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones and the Six”), Vera Farmiga (“Five Days at Memorial”), Claire Danes (“Full Circle”), Naomi Watts (“The Watcher”) and Bel Powley (“A Small Light”).

Since a second season of “WandaVision” is out of the question — Olsen’s future in the MCU remains shrouded in mystery after Wanda, aka Scarlet Witch, was defeated in 2022’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” while Hahn will return to Disney+ later this year in the Marvel series “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” — an Emmy reunion between Olsen and Hahn might just be the next best thing.

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees by July 12

Emmy odds for Best Limited Series/Movie Actress Who will be nominated?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?