2023 Emmy predictions: Are we sleeping on Jason Sudeikis (‘Ted Lasso’) again? We underestimated him last year

According to our combined predictions, “Ted Lasso” is currently expected to win the Emmy for Best Comedy Series for the third year in a row with 9/2 odds. However, Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) is predicted to prevent Jason Sudeikis from three-peating in Best Comedy Actor. Yet since many underestimated Sudeikis in this category last year, are Experts sleeping on him again?

Prior to last year’s Emmys, Bill Hader was the front-runner to win Best Comedy Actor for the third season of “Barry.” He previously prevailed for the first two seasons in 2018 and 2019. Meanwhile, Sudeikis had swept through the winter awards earlier on that year with wins at the Golden Globe, SAG, and Critics Choice Awards for the second season of “Ted Lasso.” But that was before the third season of “Barry” premiered.

Many felt Hader would benefit from his character and performance being completely different from all the other nominees given that his show is a darker comedy. On Emmy night, though, Sudeikis won for the second year in a row. Not only that, but “Ted Lasso” also repeated in Best Comedy Series and Best Comedy Supporting Actor (Brett Goldstein) in addition to a surprise win for Best Comedy Directing (“No Weddings and a Funeral”).

This year the situation is kind of reversed. In this case, it was Jeremy Allen White who swept through the winter awards with wins at the Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and SAG Awards for “The Bear.” Yet that was before the third and final season of “Ted Lasso” started airing, so he didn’t have to go up against Sudeikis. Like Hader, many think White could benefit from starring in a more dramatic comedy. Not only that, but the second season of “The Bear” just debuted on Hulu in June. So being fresh in mind could give White a bit of a leg up.

Interestingly enough, Best Comedy Series is the only major above-the-line category where our odds are currently favoring “Ted Lasso” on Emmy night. The last time a show managed to pull that off was the first season of “30 Rock” back in 2007. That year Alec Baldwin lost Best Comedy Actor to Ricky Gervais for “Extras.” Tina Fey lost Best Comedy Actress to America Ferrera for “Ugly Betty.” The show had two episodes in contention for Best Comedy Writing, both of which lost to the season three premiere of “The Office,” “Gay Witch Hunt.” The eighth episode of “30 Rock,” “The Break-Up,” lost Best Comedy Directing to the pilot of “Ugly Betty.”

If “Ted Lasso” wins Best Comedy Series again as expected, Jason Sudeikis could win Best Comedy Actor again to go with it. After all, how could voters award the show as a whole, but not its star who plays the title character? Although “The Bear” is a dark horse to upset in Best Comedy (it’s currently in second place with 5/1 odds), so that same argument could apply to Jeremy Allen White. In addition to him, “The Bear” is expected to win Best Comedy Directing and Best Comedy Writing. If it prevails in those three races, don’t be surprised if a win in the top category follows.

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?