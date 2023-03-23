Emmy odds: Jeremy Allen White (‘The Bear’) is nipping at Jason Sudeikis’s heels for Best Comedy Actor

Jason Sudeikis is the two-time defending Emmy champ. He has won Best Comedy Actor the last two years in a row for playing the title coach in “Ted Lasso.” But has he finally met his match? Jeremy Allen White has been on an awards romp so far this season for playing a beleaguered chef in “The Bear.” And according to our odds, it’s a tight race.

Based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users as of this writing, Sudeikis gets leading odds of 37/10. He’s backed by 16 of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Emmy noms and by 16 of the All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine the last two years’ prediction results. Indeed, Sudeikis is a strong front-runner. He won in 2021, which was impressive enough, but then in 2022 he faced off against a two-time winner, Bill Hader (“Barry”), and prevailed again. Can a newcomer take him down?

So far White has won the trifecta of Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and Screen Actors Guild Awards for his performance. And hot first-year shows have a strong record in the Best Comedy Actor Emmy race, with Hader, Sudeikis, Donald Glover (“Atlanta”), and Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”) all winning for their freshman seasons in recent years. Perhaps that’s why a majority of Gold Derby’s Editors (six out of 11) have White winning.

However, “Ted Lasso” didn’t air any episodes during the calendar year 2022, so it was ineligible at the Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and SAG Awards. Therefore White didn’t have to face off against Sudeikis. So their first time going head-to-head for industry peer group honors will be the Emmys. Which will the TV academy prefer? Or will they award another actor entirely?

