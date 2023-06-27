‘Last Week Tonight’ vs. ‘SNL’: Now that they’re in the same Emmy category, which will win?

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” has won the Emmy for Best Variety Talk Series for the last seven years in a row. “Saturday Night Live” has won Best Variety Sketch Series for the last six years in a row. Those winning streaks are over, though. The Emmys have gone through another round of changes and recategorizations. The variety categories have fluctuated once more, and those aforementioned categories don’t exist anymore. In the shuffle, “Last Week” and “SNL” will face off for the first time in the same race. But which longtime winner will start a new winning streak in their new category?

Where variety shows were once divided between talk show format and sketch series, now they’re divided between interview-focused talk shows and scripted variety programs. That puts “Last Week’s” fully scripted informational segments in line with “SNL’s” comedy sketches. And as of this writing it looks like it’s the informational show that will win out. “Last Week Tonight” gets leading odds of 29/20 in the race. It has support from 11 Expert journalists who we’ve surveyed from major media outlets, compared to just two who say “SNL” will prevail and one who believes “A Black Lady Sketch Show” has the real advantage.

Why is there so much confidence in “Last Week Tonight”? It might be because in the years before Best Variety Series was split in two, Jon Stewart‘s political talk show “The Daily Show” routinely defeated “SNL,” and now John Oliver seems to have inherited that mantle. And while this is the first Emmy variety series matchup between “Last Week” and “SNL,” the two shows have been grouped together for years at the Producers Guild Awards, and “Last Week” has won for eight years running. Does that make Oliver unbeatable? Well, it depends on how much the TV academy membership differs from industry producers. What do you think?

