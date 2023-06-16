Emmy Experts Typing: How will the limited supporting categories shake out?

Welcome to Emmy Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Emmy race — via Slack, of course. This week, we revisit limited, where the supporting categories will have seven slots again.



Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! We’ve reached the final push before next month’s nominations: Emmy voting is happening right now and the 2023 ballots were a boon to actors competing for attention in the limited series supporting actor and actress races. This year, like last year, there will be seven slots in those categories — meaning it just got a whole lot more likely that our favorite stars from “Beef,” “Black Bird,” “Love & Death,” and “Monster” will score deserved nominations. I went ahead and added Michael Learned to my supporting actress picks, and I know you’ve had the “Monster” star in there for weeks. The extra slot also means I can keep Jennifer Ehle among my predictions, perhaps for a long-shot nomination due to the fact that “Dead Ringers” isn’t exactly lighting up the discourse. For supporting actor, I feel better than ever about our “Beef” pals Joseph Lee and Young Mazino getting first nominations — and I also found room for a third member of the “Black Bird” cast: Greg Kinnear. But the seventh slot could also go to your favorite Tom Pelphrey or maybe Rodney Burford Jr. or both. It just feels like the possibilities are, if not endless, pretty flexible. Over in the lead categories, the slots are set at six and nothing has really changed from my perspective (yes, I do have Ewan McGregor in there now for “Obi-Wan Kenobi”). But for series, as you’ve been saying for weeks, only five limited series and/or TV movies will make the cut. We’ve both go “Beef” and “Monster” and the Netflix shows seem like the safest bets at the moment because of visibility and reviews. I kept “Daisy Jones & the Six” in as well because it’s a big priority for Amazon and seems well liked. But I’m not really confident about anything else. I have “Black Bird” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” getting in — the former because it’s an older show that should have strong support from the actors; the latter because people like “Star Wars”? I admit, the logic isn’t super sound, and I’d love to find room for my beloved “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” the one truly Great Show of this bunch. But I don’t want to predict with my heart, and I’m not sure “Fleishman” can make it into series, even if its writing and directing nominations seem somewhat secure. What do you think, Joyce? Have I foolishly forsaken “Fleishman”?

joyceeng: I still have “Fleishman” in series and I’m happy to continue to wave the flag for your fave if you’re too reluctant to do so. Plus, keeping it there (for now) is easier than trying to figure out with what to replace it. I think “Fleishman” and “Black Bird” are in the same boat of being well-reviewed and well-liked shows, but neither blew the roof off the joint. Neither is top of mind right now, but I think their old(er) age could help them because presumably people have had time to check them out before the spring onslaught of new shows. The field is unsettled enough outside of “Beef” and “Monster” for both to get in, but I feel like it might just be one that survives. I also can’t ignore the fact that “Black Bird” did poorly at the guilds outside of SAG when it had a four-month leg-up on “Fleishman,” which debuted in November — just as guild voting was getting underway, so it was more primed for misses — but it managed a WGA nomination while “Black Bird” was snubbed. My other picks are “Daisy Jones” and “Love & Death,” but I am very much considering getting “A Small Light” in there somehow. The restricted ballot ought to help it, but I wish it had come out earlier in the cycle. Is there a small light for “A Small Light” to get in?

Christopher Rosen: I’ve wanted to predict “A Small Light” too — and if it were to get into the limited series lineup, I think it might carry Liev Schreiber into the supporting actor field as well. Bel Powley, too, could compete, but limited actress is already loaded. In that category, I’m still holding out hope for Betty Gilpin and Sydney Sweeney — and you know I’d love to find room for the GOAT Lizzy Caplan for “Fleishman” — but I feel like none of my faves will make it through the scrum. I’m also just about ready to go back to Emily Blunt for “The English” as few actresses have campaigned more during the last month or so than the “Devil Wears Prada” star. But if I put Blunt back in — and to be clear, most people have had her in for months as she remains a strong contender, according to our odds — should I move Chaske Spencer into the lead actor race as well? That category feels a little more open for an upset or two — I’ve currently got McGregor, as mentioned because if he was able to get in for “Halston” then why not for “Obi-Wan”? Then I kept Michael Shannon and Daniel Radcliffe, although neither feel secure. (Steven Yeun, Taron Egerton and Evan Peters, on the other hand, all feel pretty secure.) How do you have things looking in the lead categories? Can you find room for Lizzy?

joyceeng: I had Lizzy for double Lizzy/ie way back when, but I dropped her a while ago and I feel like I’d predict Jesse Eisenberg before I went back to her. I don’t have an issue with Caplan’s lead placement, but she probably would have an easier time getting into the wide-open supporting category with seven slots alongside Claire Danes. I mentioned this yesterday in regard to the comedy actress race, but Caplan is neither the sole lead of “Fleishman” nor a traditional co-lead (like Ali Wong and Yeun, and Jessica Chastain and Shannon) — you hear her a lot, but she’s also offscreen a lot — and most of her lead competitors are co-leads or definitive leads, or in Rachel Weisz’s case, a double lead. Speaking of supporting, I remain flummoxed as to how to fill out the seventh spot, but I wound up putting in Camila Morrone for now, which is probably music to your ears (no pun intended).

Christopher Rosen: You know I’m here for Camila Morrone representation because I interviewed her. Amazon has done a good job keeping her top of mind, and she’s got the scene in the finale — by which I mean, she will make people cry assuming they’re predisposed to crying (guilty, duh). I do think “Daisy Jones” could be a pretty big contender here overall — nominations for writing and directing and the music, of course, and costumes and MUAH, and more. If the voters embrace it, they’re gonna have a lot of places to recognize the show — and that could absolutely lead to nominations for Morrone and Riley Keough and maybe even Sam Claflin. But against my past behavior, I won’t predict any of them lest my heart break on nominations morning. To paraphrase/mangle one of the best “Aurora” tracks, I’m choosing to let me down easy. Joyce, any last words here before the weekend?

joyceeng: I love how there are some faves you won’t predict but you will go down with the Gilpin and Sweeney ships. Never change. I had “Daisy” in series without an acting nomination, so I guess having Morrone as its acting flagbearer feels like an OK package. Even though this category continues to befuddle me, I am very much looking forward to getting confirmation that voters have watched more than two shows.

