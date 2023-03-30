Emmy odds: Will reigning champ Matthew Macfadyen (‘Succession’) win again for final season?

In 2022 Kieran Culkin was the Emmy front-runner to win Best Drama Supporting Actor for his role in “Succession,” but it was his co-star Matthew Macfadyen who prevailed, to the surprise of many of Gold Derby’s Editors, Experts, and Top Users. Now the shoe is on the other foot. As of this writing Macfadyen is the actor leading our odds for Best Drama Supporting Actor while Culkin is playing catchup. Do you think Macfadyen is the man to beat following last year’s upset victory?

As of this writing Macfadyen gets leading odds of 9/2 with support from four out of seven Expert journalists who have chimed in so far, eight out of 11 Gold Derby Editors, 21 of our Top 24 Users, and 21 of our All-Star Top 24. Compare that to Culkin, who is backed by one Expert, two Editors, and one All-Star. Sparks are already flying for Macfadyen at the start of “Succession’s” fourth and final season as his relationship with his on-screen wife Sarah Snook comes to a head, a storyline that could give him the edge in this year’s contest.

If Macfadyen does win again, he’d be only the seventh dramatic supporting actor to prevail multiple times. Peter Dinklage set the record with his four “Game of Thrones” victories. Aaron Paul follows with his three “Breaking Bad” wins. All four actors who won this category twice did so consecutively: Stuart Margolin for “The Rockford Files” (1979-1980), Michael Conrad for “Hill Street Blues” (1981-1982), Larry Drake for “L.A. Law” (1988-1989), and Ray Walston for “Picked Fences” (1995-1996). That could be good news for Macfadyen, who won’t be eligible again for this role. Are our current odds right on the money?

