Emmy predictions: ‘Monster’ leads Best Limited Series odds, but this race is still wide open

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is the odds-on favorite to win Best Limited Series at the upcoming Emmy Awards. That’s based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users who have already placed their bets here in our predictions center. But that doesn’t tell the whole story. When you break it all down, this race is still wide open.

As of this writing our users give the Netflix true crime drama the overwhelming advantage. It’s backed by 18 of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Emmy nominations. It’s also backed by 19 of the All-Star Top 24 who had the best scores when you combine predictions results from the last two years. And our everyday Users who make up our biggest and often savviest predictions bloc give it an overwhelming advantage too.

But our Experts and Editors aren’t nearly as unified as to who will win. Only two Expert journalists are betting on “Monster,” the same number as are predicting FX on Hulu’s “Fleishman is in Trouble” and HBO’s upcoming “White House Plumbers.” And one Expert apiece is backing Apple TV+’s own true crime serial killer drama “Black Bird” and HBO’s own murderous true crime story “Love and Death.” Will the Experts form a clearer consensus around one of those as more enter their predictions in the coming weeks and months?

Gold Derby’s Editors are split between the same five programs. Two of them get behind “Monster,” but three apiece are predicting “Fleishman” and “Black Bird,” two say “Love and Death,” and the last one is betting on “White House Plumbers.” But “Love and Death” doesn’t premiere until April 27, while “White House Plumbers” launches on May 1, so we’ll learn a lot more about their awards prospects once critics and audiences weigh in.

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?