Can Niecy Nash-Betts (‘Dahmer’) hold off Emmy fave Claire Danes (‘Fleishman’) in Movie/Limited Supporting Actress race?

Niecy Nash-Betts has been the Emmy front-runner in our odds for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress for most of the season for her role in “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” as Glenda, a neighbor of the title character who is suspicious of what’s happening in his apartment. But to claim the gold, the actress will have to overcome multiple Emmy winner Claire Danes for “Fleishman is in Trouble.”

For her role in “Dahmer,” Nash-Betts has already won a Critics Choice Award, where she was in fact the only nomination for the limited series. She also received a Golden Globe nom, which she lost to Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”). But Coolidge will be over in the drama series categories at the Emmys, so Nash-Betts needn’t worry about her here.

Nash-Betts was additionally nominated by the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which is especially impressive as SAG combines lead and supporting performances into a single category. She lost that to Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”), but again, they won’t be competing in the same category at the Emmys since Chastain is a lead. The leaves the door wide open for Nash-Betts at these awards. And this would be her fifth Primetime Emmy nom, so we know the television academy is fond of her.

As of this writing Nash-Betts gets leading Emmy odds of 71/20 with support from 15 out of 18 Expert journalists, 9 out of 11 Gold Derby staff Editors, 11 of our Top 24 Users, and 12 of our All-Star Top 24. But Danes isn’t too far behind her. She’s got three Experts, one Editor, 10 Top Users, and five All-Stars predicting her to win. Only one vote separates them among our Top Users, who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Emmy nominations, so this race may be closer than the rest of us think.

Danes has been the primary recipient of awards attention for “Fleishman.” She received Golden Globe and Critics Choice noms for her performance as Rachel, the ex-wife of the title character; one day Rachel disappears without a trace. Though “Fleishman” hasn’t had quite as much awards attention as “Dahmer” overall — in addition to Danes’s two noms, the show received writing bids from the WGA and USC Scripter Awards — Danes has had plenty of awards attention herself throughout her career. She’s a three-time Emmy winner (once for the telefilm “Temple Grandin,” twice for the drama series “Homeland”) out of nine total nominations.

Who ultimately pulls ahead in this race may depend on which limited series is more popular with the TV academy in general. Or might Nash-Betts run away with it no matter what? We’ll likely have a better sense of the state of this race once nominations are announced in July.

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?