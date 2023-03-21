Teaser for Olivia Colman’s chilling ‘Great Expectations’ performance has Emmy written all over it [WATCH]

FX released the haunting trailer for its lavish new limited series, “Great Expectations,” set to premiere March 26 on Hulu. The six-part adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens novel stars Fionn Whitehead as Pip, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Estella and Oscar and Emmy winner Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham. It was created by Academy Award nominated screenwriter Steven Knight (“Dirty Pretty Things”), with Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker and Kate Crowe serving as co-executive producers. Watch the trailer below.

“When I was young, I was blinded by love,” we see Colman’s cold-hearted Miss Havisham declare with animosity. “Now look at what remains of me.” The series tells the coming-of-age story of Pip, an orphan who yearns for a greater life, until a twist of fate and a mysterious benefactor opens a dark world of possibilities. Under the great expectations placed upon him, Pip must weigh the true cost of this new world and if it will make him the man he wishes to be.

SEE Olivia Colman (‘Great Expectations’) is pleased to be neither a secretary nor a waitress: ‘I was terrible at both’

The luxurious costumes and extravagant production design bring this dark, romantic tale to life in mid-19th century London. With Colman at the head (and broken heart) of the story, “Great Expectations” could be destined for an Emmy haul many pundits are currently sleeping on. It ranks 12th in our current odds for Best Limited Series, 19th for Best Movie/Limited Series Actress (Brune-Franklin), 16th for Best Movie/Limited Series Actor (Whitehead) and seventh for Best Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actress (Colman). We will know soon enough if this series sinks or swims with critics, but the pedigree alone could be a sign we’re underestimating this red-hot Emmy contender.

Colman won the 2019 Best Actress Oscar for “The Favourite,” as well as a Best Drama Actress Emmy in 2021 for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?