Rachel Brosnahan (‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’) catching up to Quinta Brunson (‘Abbott Elementary’) in Emmy odds

“Hacks” didn’t return for the 2022-2023 television season, so two-time reigning Emmy champ Jean Smart is sitting out this year’s race for Best Comedy Actress. That leaves the door wide open for a different winner. But who will it be? For a while it looked like this was Quinta Brunson‘s award to lose for her performance as an idealistic public school teacher in “Abbott Elementary,” but momentum may be shifting back towards Rachel Brosnahan for playing the title stand-up comic in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Brunson led our predictions in the nominations round with 82/25 odds based on the combined forecasts of thousands of Gold Derby users. That included support from 16 of the Expert journalists we surveyed from major media outlets, compared to just one who was forecasting Brosnahan, ranked second with 9/2 odds. Now that we’ve reached the winners round, Brunson and Brosnahan are in the same positions — first and second, respectively — but the race has gotten dramatically closer. Now Brunson has four Experts on her side while Brosnahan has three. (More Experts will place their bets in the coming weeks, so keep an eye on them).

So what happened to change the trajectory? Well, when nominations were announced “Maisel” picked up more than “Abbott” — 14 to be exact, compared to “Abbott’s” eight. Though “Abbott” received one more nomination than it did last year, it underperformed by missing out on Best Comedy Writing, which it had won in 2022. The writers branch doesn’t get to vote for acting awards, so that snub technically doesn’t affect Brunson in the Best Comedy Actress race (and the writers didn’t vote for “Maisel” either), but the underperformance of “Abbott” in general may suggest the TV academy at large isn’t as enthusiastic about the show.

Meanwhile, we already know Emmy voters love Brosnahan. She earned nominations for all five seasons of her show, winning in 2018 for season one. It’s been decades since an actor came back to win this category after years of losses for the same role, but if academy members can’t vote for Jean Smart’s outspoken comic this year, maybe they’ll vote for someone else’s.

